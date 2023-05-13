Carlos Alcaraz started his campaign at the 2023 Italian Open with a comprehensive 6-4, 6-1 win over compatriot Albert Ramos Vinolas.

The 20-year-old won 34 out of 38 points on his serve while hitting 23 winners, which was significantly higher than his unforced error count of 10.

As a result of winning his opening match in Rome, Carlos Alcaraz will return to the top of the ATP rankings, thus dethroning Novak Djokovic. The Spaniard will thus be the top seed at the French Open, the first time when he will be the highest-ranked player at a Grand Slam.

Speaking after the match, Alcaraz said being the top seed at a Major was "crazy," and something he did not believe years ago. He also claimed that while the feat was great, his primary focus is always on his game and his matches.

"Well, it's great, to be No. 1 seed in Roland Garros, in a Grand Slam is something crazy. I couldn't believe it years ago, but yes, I am very happy. It doesn't change too much to be No. 1 or No. 2 seed, I just focus on the tournament, on my game, on every match and that's something that I try not to think about but of course, it's something great, to be No. 1," Carlos Alcaraz said.

Carlos Alcaraz will face either Jiri Lehecka or Fabian Marozsan in the third round of the Italian Open

Carlos Alcaraz in action at the Italian Open

After defeating Albert Ramos Vinolas, Carlos Alcaraz will next take on either 32nd seed Jiri Lehecka or Hungarian qualifier Fabian Marozsan in the third round of the Italian Open.

Lehecka started his match against Marozsan strongly by winning the opening set 6-4 but the latter bounced back by winning the second set 6-1. The Hungarian led 2-1 in the decider before rain suspended the match.

Alcaraz is yet to face either Lehecka or Marozsan and whoever wins that fixture, will face either 15th seed Borna Coric or Thiago Monteiro in the fourth round of the Italian Open.

The Spaniard has so far enjoyed a terrific 2023 season, with 30 wins out of 32 matches. He has won four titles so far, including two Masters 1000s in Indian Wells and Madrid. Alcaraz's other tournament wins came at the Argentina Open and the Barcelona Open.

The Spaniard will begin his 23rd week as the World No. 1 when the newest set of ATP rankings are released.

