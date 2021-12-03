Carlos Alcaraz says "you could mistake Rafael Nadal for a perfectly normal guy," claims Big 3 are "great people"

18-year-old Carlos Alcaraz has been one of the most improved players of the 2021 season and the Spaniard has sparked comparisons to his idol and compatriot Rafael Nadal.

While writing for the Player's Voice series for Eurosport, Alcaraz revealed what it was like to meet his idol for the very first time during a junior's edition tournament in Spain.

"I met Rafael Nadal for the first time at an award ceremony on the Rafa Nadal Tour (junior tennis circuit)," Alcaraz said. "At that time I hardly dared to exchange a word with him. However, during our first real conversation I noticed what a great guy he is."

Alcaraz added that after interacting with Rafael Nadal, he has realized that his idol is a great person, and what defines him is his humility and approachability.

"If you didn't know who Rafa is and what he has achieved, you could mistake him for a perfectly normal guy. This is what defines him: so approachable, humble and happy," he said.

The Spaniard faced off against Rafael Nadal at this year's Madrid Open, where he lost in straight sets. Comparisons have been made between him and the 35-year-old, particularly in Spain. But Alcaraz's coach Juan Carlos Ferrero has warned the teenager about it, which he says has helped a lot.

"My coach Juan Carlos Ferrero, who is fundamentally important to me, doesn't like it when I'm compared to Rafa. He wants me to focus on myself, on Carlos Alcaraz, and not try to be someone else," Alcaraz said. "This advice has helped me a lot."

I messaged Novak Djokovic thanking him for his words of praise: Carlos Alcaraz

Carlos Alcaraz with the 2021 Next Gen ATP Finals trophy

Carlos Alcaraz's rise on the ATP Tour this year has initiated comparisons not only with Rafael Nadal, but with Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer as well. The Spaniard has said that his interactions with the trio showed him that they are not only top athletes, but great people as well.

"When it comes to comparisons with the Big Three, I want to say the following: Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic are not only exceptional athletes, some of the best in history, they are also great people," he said.

The Spaniard revealed that he was honored by Djokovic's words of praise for him. The World No. 1 said the 18-year-old's achievements this year have been "historic," likening him to Rafael Nadal.

"When Djokovic ennobled me for what I had achieved, I was speechless. I sent him a message afterwards and thanked him for the warm words," Alcaraz said.

The Spaniard did, however, say his own playing style is similar to that of Roger Federer, given his aggression and dynamism.

"When it comes to the style of play, I also remind some of Federer, because I'm so dynamic and aggressive on the pitch, go to the net and play a lot of stop balls. He is variable, always has the right weapons ready and I think I can do that too," he added.

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala