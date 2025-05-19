Carlos Alcaraz schedule: French Open defending champ confirms recovery plans & arrival dates for Roland Garros

Carlos Alcaraz is currently cherishing celebration vibes after emerging victorious at the Italian Open. However, Alcaraz's upcoming schedule turns out to be a well-planned strategic move ahead of his title defence at Roland Garros. This includes a trip back home for a much-needed reset before extending his six-match win streak created in Rome.

Alcaraz recently clinched his 19th tour-level title at the Italian Open. After missing out on the Masters 1000 event in Madrid because of an injury, the Spaniard made a commendable return. He defeated notable rivals, including Jack Draper, Lorenzo Mussetti and finally Jannik Sinner, to clinch his third singles title this year.

After the win, Alcaraz's team released a strategic schedule for his title defense preparation at Roland Garros. The Spaniard headed home on Monday, May 19, for a relaxing getaway. The trip back home is expected to last for two days, following which he is travelling to Paris with his team on Wednesday.

This will be followed by the initiation of his training sessions at Roland Garros, his presence at the draw ceremony and finally a visit to the Babolat headquarters.

Carlos Alcaraz has had a close relationship with Babolat since signing with them at age 10. He collaborates with their engineering team to customize his Pure Aero 98 racquet. This is to personally ensure perfect grip and optimum performance.

Carlos Alcaraz expresses pride after his commendable win over Jannik Sinner in Rome

Carlos Alcaraz at the Internazionali BNL D'Italia 2025 - Day Fourteen - Source: Getty

Carlos Alcaraz couldn't hold back from expressing his feelings after defeating Jannik Sinner to clinch the Masters 1000 title in Rome. The Spaniard marked the 1 hour 44 minute showdown as one of the best ones he played since turning pro in 2018. The admission came during a post-match interview at the Italian Open.

“Tactically since the beginning till the last ball, I didn’t lose the focus, which is great for me. Probably one of the best matches I played so far in terms of level, ­maintain all the level during the whole match. So I’m just really proud about that," he said.

After his victory in Rome, Carlos Alcaraz left behind Alexander Zverev to secure the World No. 2 ranking with 8850 points in his pocket. This leaves him just 1530 points behind his archrival Jannik Sinner, who has held the World No. 1 crown for 50 consecutive weeks now.

