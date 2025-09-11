Carlos Alcaraz schedule for rest of 2025: Spaniard's next tournament after US Open win & 6 other cities where fans can watch him in action

Carlos Alcaraz is the man of the hour, soaking in the accolades in light of his triumph at the US Open 2025. He continued his stellar run of form to capture his sixth Major title in New York. He brought an end to defending champion Jannik Sinner's reign by beating him in the final, and also dethroned him from the top of the rankings. After a whirlwind press tour with women's singles champion Aryna Sabalenka, he's taking a well-deserved rest.

Alcaraz was supposed to compete this weekend, September 12-14, in the Davis Cup qualifiers. However, he withdrew in order to unwind after his hectic schedule. Since the start of April, he has reached the championship round of every tournament he has competed in, winning six titles from eight finals. However, fans won't have to wait too long to see him in action, with the 22-year-old returning next week.

The Spaniard will be back in the United States for the Laver Cup. The eighth edition of the tournament will take place in San Francisco, California, from September 19-21. He will spearhead Team Europe's title defense. He will then head to Tokyo for the Japan Open, where he will compete for the first time.

Alcaraz is actually the defending champion at the China Open but has chosen to forego his title defense in order to compete in the Japan Open the same week (September 24-30). His next tournament will be the Shanghai Masters, which will run from October 1-12.

Following his stint in East Asia, he will head to the Middle East for an exhibition event, the Six Kings Slam, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The second edition of the same will take place from October 15-18. He finished as the runner-up in the debut edition a year ago.

After a short break, Alcaraz will return to Europe for the season's final Masters 1000 tournament, the Paris Masters, which will be held from October 27 to November 2. He will wrap up his season with the ATP Finals in Turin, Italy, from November 9-16. It is one of the biggest tournaments on the tour that he's yet to win.

Carlos Alcaraz has qualified for the ATP Finals for the fourth consecutive year

The ATP Finals is one of the most prestigious tournaments on the tour, second only to the four Majors. With the field consisting of only the eight-best performing players in a year, the draw is stacked.

Carlos Alcaraz has qualified for the year-end championships for the fourth year in a row. He qualified for the first time in 2022, although an injury prevented him from participating in it that year. He eventually made his debut in 2023, bowing out in the semifinals. He failed to advance beyond the group stage in 2024.

With his impressive form this season, Alcaraz will be keen to win the ATP Finals this time. The tournament is tentatively his final tournament of the season, though that could change by this weekend. If Spain makes it through this week's Davis Cup qualifiers (September 12-14), then the 22-year-old could represent his country in the Davis Cup Finals from November 18-23. However, that will be confirmed later in the season.

