  • Tennis
  • Shanghai Masters 2025
  Carlos Alcaraz schedule update: World No. 1 & coach Juan Carlos Ferrero's next move confirmed after Shanghai injury withdrawal

Carlos Alcaraz schedule update: World No. 1 & coach Juan Carlos Ferrero's next move confirmed after Shanghai injury withdrawal

By Krutik Jain
Modified Oct 07, 2025 05:19 GMT
2025 US Open - Day 15
Carlos Alcaraz schedule update: World No. 1 & coach Juan Carlos Ferrero's next move confirmed after Shanghai injury withdrawal - Source: Getty

After winning the Japan Open, Carlos Alcaraz withdrew his name from the Shanghai Masters due to a left ankle injury sustained during his opening match in Tokyo. While he went on to win the Japan Open by defeating Taylor Fritz in the final, his camp decided against participating in Shanghai to recover.

Following his withdrawal from Shanghai, the question remained when he would return. That got answered on Monday, when coach Juan Carlos Ferrero confirmed the tournament Alcaraz has his sights on next. According to a Reddit post, Ferrero confirmed that Alcaraz is preparing for the Six Kings Slam in Riyadh, scheduled from Oct. 15 to Oct. 18.

The same report mentioned that Ferrero was not available for the Laver Cup and the Tokyo Open. In his absence, Samuel Lopez was the coach for Alcaraz in these events. Now, it's confirmed that Ferrero is joining Alcaraz's camp next Friday.

Alcaraz's coach, Juan Carlos Ferrar, is a former world No. 1 and 2003 French Open champion. He started coaching the Spaniard in 2019, and the association has proved to be solid over the years, with Alcaraz reclaiming his World No. 1 rank after defeating Jannik Sinner to win the 2025 US Open.

The duo used to train at the JC Ferrero Equelite Tennis Academy in Villena, Spain. Last December, Alcaraz added Samuel López as a second coach.

Carlos Alcaraz could add more titles before extraordinary 2025 season comes to an end

Carlos Alcaraz has had a blast in 2025, as he brought his Grand Slam tally to six by adding the French Open and US Open this year. On both occasions, he had to defeat Jannik Sinner in the final. Apart from that, Alcaraz has also added the following titles to his name:

  1. Rotterdam Open (February)
  2. Qatar Open (February)
  3. Indian Wells Masters (March)
  4. Miami Open (March)
  5. Monte Carlo Masters (April)
  6. Tokyo Open (September)

Thus, in 2025, he has won eight titles, including two Grand Slams. Looking ahead beyond the Six Kings Slam in Riyadh, Alcaraz will shift his focus to the 2025 Paris Masters, set to take place from October 27 to November 2, 2025. It will be the final Masters 1000 event of the season before we go to the business end of the season, where the top elites will fight in Turin, Italy, for the ATP finals. It will run from Nov. 9-16, 2025.

