Carlos Alcaraz sends emotional message to his team after overcoming health scare to win Rotterdam 2025

Carlos Alcaraz won the 2025 Rotterdam Open, but it wasn't easy, and he credited his team for helping him get it done. This was Alcaraz's first time playing in Rotterdam, as he typically takes this week off or heads to South America in preparation for the Golden Swing series of clay events.

This year, Alcaraz opted for a different approach, going to Rotterdam for some indoor tennis. He became the first Spanish player to ever win here because indoor tennis is not the condition most Spanish players prefer.

In the final, which took place on Sunday, Alcaraz bested Alex de Minaur 6-4, 3-6, 6-2. It was a complicated final and week, as Alcaraz had to deal with a cold, but he got it done and thanked his team afterward.

“I’d like to continue with my team. Thank you for everything. This week has been a really good week. Coming here with, let’s say, not feeling 100% well with the cold. Every day I felt better and better thanks to you. All the people back home as well, I just want to say thank you.

"I’m not a guy who says this many times, but I really want to tell you… I love you guys. Thank you for everything you’re doing for me.”

Alcaraz battled a cold for much of the event but was able to overcome it all and win the trophy, improving to 9-1 on the year and securing 500 ranking points.

"You're doing great" - Alcaraz hails opponent de Minaur after the Rotterdam final

ABN AMRO Open - Day Seven (Credits: Getty)

Alex de Minaur has always been a somewhat tricky opponent for Alcaraz, as his style can give Alcaraz quite a bit of trouble.

Alcaraz praised him after their final, congratulating him on yet another good showing and wishing him even more success in the future.

“Hello everyone. I just want to start with Alex," Alcaraz said (per Tennis update) "Congratulations for a fantastic tournament. The success you’re having, yours doing great work with your team. Congratulations for everything. I’m always wishing you all the best. Happy to see you at the top of the top.”

In the end, it wasn't enough for de Minaur to win the match, but as someone who has come to Rotterdam many times in the past, he's likely to be back next year to try again. As for Alcaraz, he's scheduled to play in Doha next, though that event is a week away.

