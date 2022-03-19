Carlos Alcaraz set to break into top 15 following his great run at Indian Wells, accomplishes the feat at nearly the same age as Rafael Nadal 

Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz will face each other in the semifinals of the Indian Wells Masters. Alcaraz will also make his debut on the list of top-15 ATP players next week. Interestingly, while he will be crashing among the top 15 players at the age of 18 years, 10 months, and 17 days, his idol, Nadal, took just one day less than him, accomplishing the feat at 18 years, 10 months, and 16 days.

Many find similarities between Alcaraz and Nadal, and this stat is yet another testimony to Alcaraz following Nadal's trajectory on the ATP tour.

Carlos Alcaraz defeated Great Britain's Cameron Norrie in the quarterfinals of the 2022 Indian Wells Masters on Friday to cement his place in the semifinals of the Masters tournament. He will be locking horns against Rafael Nadal there, who is currently on a 19-match winning streak in the 2022 tennis season.

Alcaraz's rise on the ATP tour has been one of spectacular proportions. The Spaniard was ranked 406th in the world when he registered his first ATP victory at the 2020 Rio Open. Intriguingly, two years later, he won the same tournament and jumped 386 places to crash into the list of top 20 ATP players last month.

The 18-year-old is guaranteed to secure a top-15 finish next week even if he loses against Nadal on Saturday.

"I think he's unstoppable in terms of his career" - Rafael Nadal on Carlos Alcaraz

Rafael Nadal with Carlos Alcaraz at the 2021 Mutua Madrid Open

In a recent press conference after beating Nick Kyrgios, Nadal heaped huge praise on Alcaraz, stating that he has got "all the ingredients" to be a successful player in the future.

The World No. 4 also said he feels happy to see a player from his own country take the ATP tour by storm.

"I think he's unstoppable in terms of his career. He has all the ingredients. He has the passion. He has the, he's humble enough to work hard. No, he's a good guy. He remembers me a lot of things than when I was 17- or 18-years-old kid. I think he has the passion. He has the talent and the physical component, which is great," said Nadal.

"And I am super happy, even, of course it's going to be a great rival for now and for the next couple of months, without a doubt. But thinking and being selfish, it's great, honestly, to have such a star from my country, because we, for the tennis lovers, we're going to keep enjoy an amazing player fighting for the most important titles for the next, I don't know how many years, a lot of years," added the 21-time Grand Slam winner.

Rafael Nadal is eyeing his fourth title at the Indian Wells Masters this year, a title he last won in 2013.

