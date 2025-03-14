Carlos Alcaraz signs camera with hilarious message after reaching fourth consecutive SF at Indian Wells

Carlos Alcaraz recently signed a camera with a witty message after advancing to his fourth consecutive semifinals at the Indian Wells Masters. Alcaraz is the two-time defending champion at the tournament, having clinched the title in 2023 and 2024 by defeating Daniil Medvedev in the final.

Alcaraz is seeded second at this year's Masters 1000 event in Indian Wells and began his campaign in the second round following a first-round bye. He started strong by defeating Quentin Halys 6-4, 6-2 in his opening match, and then overcame 27th seed Denis Shapovalov 6-2, 6-4, and 14th seed Grigor Dimitrov 6-1, 6-1 in the third and fourth rounds, respectively.

In the quarterfinals, Carlos Alcaraz secured a 6-3, 7-6(4) victory over 25th seed Francisco Cerundolo to extend his unbeaten streak at Indian Wells to 16 matches and secure his spot in the semifinals for the fourth consecutive year.

After his triumph over Cerundolo, the 21-year-old signed the camera with a hilarious message that read:

"Should I buy a house here?"

Alcaraz will be aiming to join the ranks of Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic as the third player to win three consecutive Indian Wells titles, following Federer's back-to-back wins from 2004-2006 and Djokovic's consecutive victories from 2014-2016.

Carlos Alcaraz will face Jack Draper at the 2025 Indian Wells Masters SF

Carlos Alcaraz at the 2025 BNP Indian Wells Masters [Image Source: Getty Images]

After defeating Francisco Cerundolo in the quarterfinals of the 2025 Indian Wells Masters, Carlos Alcaraz will take on Jack Draper in the semifinals of the tournament.

Draper is seeded 13th at the ATP Masters 1000 hard court event in California and he began his campaign in the second round after receiving a first round bye. He defeated wild card Joao Fonseca 6-4, 6-0 in is opening match and then triumphed over Jenson Brooksby 7-5, 6-4 and third seed Taylor Fritz 7-5, 6-4 in the third and fourth rounds, respectively. In the quarterfinals, the Brit overcame 11th seed Ben Shelton 6-4, 7-5 to secure his place in the semifinals where he will face Alcaraz.

Carlos Alcaraz and Jack Draper have met four times on the ATP Tour, with the Spaniard emerging victorious in three of those matches. Their most recent clash was in the fourth round of the 2025 Australian Open, where Alcaraz triumphed 7-5, 6-1, 0-0 retd.

The winner of the semifinal match at Indian Wells between Alcaraz and Draper will advance to face either fifth seed Daniil Medvedev or 12th seed Holger Rune in the final.

