Carlos Alcaraz appeared to be in high spirits as he engaged in a playful scuffle with his coach, Juan Carlos Ferrero, ahead of his semifinal match at the 2023 Cincinnati Open.

On Saturday, August 19, Alcaraz took on Hubert Hurkacz for a place in the final of the ATP Masters 1000 event. After losing the opening set 2-6, the Spaniard fended off a match point at 4-5 in the second set before winning the tiebreak to force a decider. Subsequently, the World No. 1 capitalized on a crucial break point in the third set to claim a 2-6, 7-6(4), 6-3 victory in two hours and 16 minutes.

Prior to the thrilling clash, Alcaraz was spotted enjoying a lighthearted moment in the gym as he playfully tussled with his coach Ferrero.

Alcaraz is on the brink of claiming the fifth Masters 1000 title of his career and his third of the season, having previously won in Indian Wells and Madrid.

With his win over Hurkacz, the 20-year-old became the youngest Cincinnati Open finalist since Pete Sampras in 1991. Should Alcaraz emerge victorious in the title clash, he will become the youngest Cincinnati Masters champion since Boris Becker in 1985.

Carlos Alcaraz set to lock horns with Novak Djokovic in Cincinnati Open final

With his win over Hubert Hurkacz, Carlos Alcaraz set up a blockbuster final against Novak Djokovic at the 2023 Cincinnati Open. The Serb advanced to his record-extending 57th ATP Masters 1000 final after downing Alexander Zverev 7-6(5), 7-5 in two hours and four minutes.

Alcaraz and Djokovic's meeting in the final will mark the rematch of their epic Wimbledon 2023 summit clash, which saw the Spaniard claim his second Grand Slam title after defeating the 36-year-old 1-6, 7-6(6), 6-1, 3-6, 6-4.

The World No. 1 currently leads 2-1 in his head-to-head against Djokovic. Should the 23-time Grand Slam champion secure his second win over the Spaniard on Sunday, August 20, he will not only level their head-to-head record but will also draw within 20 points of Alcaraz in the rankings ahead of the US Open.

Looking ahead to his first-ever hardcourt match against Alcaraz, the Serb described the title clash as the "ultimate challenge."

"Well, I mean, I guess it's the ultimate challenge at the moment for me. We faced each other in the last three events. Roland Garros, clay. Wimbledon, grass. Now hard court. It's going to be the first encounter on a hard court," Djokovic said.