Carlos Alcaraz all smiles as he shows off his new haircut ahead of Monte-Carlo Masters 2024

Carlos Alcaraz's new haircut has been revealed ahead of the Monte-Carlo Masters, which will get the clay season underway on 8 April.

The Spaniard most recently competed at the Miami Open, where he reached the quarterfinals before being ousted by Grigor Dimitrov, who is currently in the final after defeating Alexander Zverev in the semifinals.

Now, Alcaraz has turned his attention to the clay season, which is set to commence following the conclusion of the Miami Open. The Spaniard has freshened up his look for the Monte-Carlo Masters with a new haircut. The haircut was revealed on social media by his barber, Victor, who is based in Alcaraz's hometown in Spain, Murcia.

The social media post showed Alcaraz's reflection in the mirror as he was sitting in the salon with a wide smile, flaunting his new haircut. While it is not drastically different to his previous haircut, he has opted to go with a buzz cut fade on the sides. The post also featured the caption:

"Ready to Monte-Carlo @carlitosalcarazz"

Expand Tweet

"I was talking to my team saying that I don't know what I have to do" - Carlos Alcaraz on his defeat to Grigor Dimitrov

Carlos Alcaraz in action at the Miami Ope

Carlos Alcaraz said in his post-match press conference that he told his team after the fixture that he didn't know what to do and had no idea about Grigor Dimitrov's weakness.

"I have a lot of frustrations right now, because he made me feel like I'm 13 years old (smiling). You know, it was crazy. I was talking to my team saying that I don't know what I have to do. I don't know his weakness. I don't know anything," Alcaraz said.

The 20-year-old is next scheduled to start his clay season at the Monte-Carlo Masters. He will compete in the tournament for only the second time in his career. His only prior appearance at the Masters 1000 event came in 2022 when he suffered a 6-7(2), 7-6(5), 3-6 loss to Sebastian Korda.

Alcaraz missed the tournament in 2023 due to feeling physical discomfort after his Miami open semifinal defeat to Jannik Sinner. The 20-year-old will be the defending champion in two of the upcoming clay-court events at the Barcelona Open and Madrid Open.