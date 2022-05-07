"Carlos Alcaraz is steadily demolishing every argument you could use against him" - Tennis fans in awe as teenager shocks Rafael Nadal in Madrid

Carlos Alcaraz made yet another giant leap towards becoming the heir apparent to Rafael Nadal, shocking the Mallorcan at the 2022 Madrid Masters on Friday. The teenager pulled off an amazing three-set victory, surviving an injury scare en route.

More than the scoreline, it was the manner in which the World No. 9 bested Nadal that caught the attention of tennis fans. Before he was rattled in the second set due to an unfortunate tumble, the teenager looked on course to dispose of the 21-time Grand Slam champion in straight sets.

Alcaraz had failed to defeat the World No. 4 in his first two attempts and doing so so in front of his home crowd made the moment that much more sweet for the Spaniard.

Tennis fans flocked to social media to lavish praise on the World No. 9, referring to the moment as the passing of the proverbial torch.

"Carlos Alcaraz is steadily and casually demolishing every argument you could use against him and his current level. "He hasn't beaten any of the Big 3" no longer stands. Beats Nadal on clay. Pushes through injury to do so. He's on fire, but the ice in his veins refuses to melt," one fan tweeted.

Abigail Johnson @abigailtennis Carlos Alcaraz is steadily and casually demolishing every argument you could use against him and his current level. "He hasn't beaten any of the Big 3" no longer stands.



Beats Nadal on clay. Pushes through injury to do so. He's on fire, but the ice in his veins refuses to melt. Carlos Alcaraz is steadily and casually demolishing every argument you could use against him and his current level. "He hasn't beaten any of the Big 3" no longer stands.Beats Nadal on clay. Pushes through injury to do so. He's on fire, but the ice in his veins refuses to melt.

Trenton Jocz @TrentonJocz Rafa clearly rusty but Alcaraz deservedly becomes the first teenager to beat him on clay



Tomorrow, ankle provided, Alcaraz will try to become the first player to ever beat Nadal and Djokovic in the same clay tournament Rafa clearly rusty but Alcaraz deservedly becomes the first teenager to beat him on clayTomorrow, ankle provided, Alcaraz will try to become the first player to ever beat Nadal and Djokovic in the same clay tournament

Trenton Jocz @TrentonJocz People thought Nadal was being fake modest saying his expectations were low this week, but he was right, up and down level in all 3 matches



A very productive run given how little practice he got in before this week People thought Nadal was being fake modest saying his expectations were low this week, but he was right, up and down level in all 3 matchesA very productive run given how little practice he got in before this week

"Can't overstate how good Carlos Alcaraz is. Finished off his first win over Rafa Nadal with aplomb. A first meeting with Djokovic next, which is another occasion to savour. A good week for Rafa, though, he's not too far away and still Rome before Roland Garros," another fan wrote.

Eleanor Crooks @EleanorcrooksPA Can't overstate how good Carlos Alcaraz is. Finished off his first win over Rafa Nadal with aplomb. A first meeting with Djokovic next, which is another occasion to savour. A good week for Rafa, though, he's not too far away and still Rome before Roland Garros. Can't overstate how good Carlos Alcaraz is. Finished off his first win over Rafa Nadal with aplomb. A first meeting with Djokovic next, which is another occasion to savour. A good week for Rafa, though, he's not too far away and still Rome before Roland Garros.

Mark Petchey @_markpetchey Insane last game from @alcarazcarlos03 and that’s why he should be celebrated. His style and fearless shotmaking will be incredible to watch the next 15 years. To do that vs @RafaelNadal for your first win is incredible. Never change Insane last game from @alcarazcarlos03 and that’s why he should be celebrated. His style and fearless shotmaking will be incredible to watch the next 15 years. To do that vs @RafaelNadal for your first win is incredible. Never change

The Big 3 @Big3Tennis Alcaraz far more aggressive in that final set. Nadal can’t play that super defensive baseline game in isolation against him. Works against almost all others, but not enough against Carlos. Alcaraz far more aggressive in that final set. Nadal can’t play that super defensive baseline game in isolation against him. Works against almost all others, but not enough against Carlos.

"Must be a superb feeling for Carlos Alcaraz! But also the fact that it has taken Rafael Nadal to nearly be 36 years old for a teenager to defeat him on clay for the first time ever says just a little bit about how great the man has been on this surface," one account wrote.

Vinayakk @vinayakkm Must be a superb feeling for Carlos Alcaraz! But also the fact that it has taken Rafael Nadal to nearly be 36 years old for a teenager to defeat him on clay for the first time ever says just a little bit about how great the man has been on this surface.



Must be a superb feeling for Carlos Alcaraz! But also the fact that it has taken Rafael Nadal to nearly be 36 years old for a teenager to defeat him on clay for the first time ever says just a little bit about how great the man has been on this surface. https://t.co/CUmvsYdRsy

Cynthia Tanner @NorthwoodsLstnr Alcaraz beats Nadal in three sets to reach the semis.

TBH, I'm not sorry Nadal won't be playing ND tomorrow, so early in his post-injury comeback.

Not sorry, either, that Alcaraz gets his first crack at ND before Roland Garros. Win or lose, should be a good learning experience. Alcaraz beats Nadal in three sets to reach the semis.TBH, I'm not sorry Nadal won't be playing ND tomorrow, so early in his post-injury comeback.Not sorry, either, that Alcaraz gets his first crack at ND before Roland Garros. Win or lose, should be a good learning experience.

JJ. Omojuwa @Omojuwa All the numbers suggest Alcaraz is going to be a multiple GS winner. All the numbers suggest Alcaraz is going to be a multiple GS winner.

"This young fellow is so special! Mind you, even though he lost Rafa looks pretty good too with Rome and Paris on the horizon. Exciting times!" another account posted.

Marcus Buckland @marcus_buckland

Mind you, even though he lost Rafa looks pretty good too with Rome and Paris on the horizon. Exciting times! This young fellow @alcarazcarlos03 is so specialMind you, even though he lost Rafa looks pretty good too with Rome and Paris on the horizon. Exciting times! This young fellow @alcarazcarlos03 is so special 👏💪 Mind you, even though he lost Rafa looks pretty good too with Rome and Paris on the horizon. Exciting times!

Jo Durie 🇺🇦 @Jodurie Well that was a moment….Alcaraz beats Nadal in 3 and I love the respect from both during and after. With Novak back too Roland Garros is going to be fun… Well that was a moment….Alcaraz beats Nadal in 3 and I love the respect from both during and after. With Novak back too Roland Garros is going to be fun…

Christopher Clarey 🇺🇸 🇫🇷 🇪🇸 @christophclarey Any win over Nadal on clay is a special win but Carlos Alcaraz beating Nadal for the 1st time & in Madrid with packed crowd is something he will carry with him forever. Nadal far from his best, still finding his feet after forced break, but Alcaraz showed grit & guile

6-2 1-6 6-3 Any win over Nadal on clay is a special win but Carlos Alcaraz beating Nadal for the 1st time & in Madrid with packed crowd is something he will carry with him forever. Nadal far from his best, still finding his feet after forced break, but Alcaraz showed grit & guile6-2 1-6 6-3 https://t.co/NNwq2ykYvN

Carlos Alcaraz will take on Novak Djokovic in the semifinals of the 2022 Madrid Masters

Carlos Alcaraz takes on Novak Djokovic in the semifinals in Madrid

Following his victory over Rafael Nadal, Carlos Alcaraz will lock horns with Novak Djokovic in the semifinals of the 2022 Madrid Masters on Saturday. The World No. 1 is yet to drop a set in the tournament, and disposed of 12th seed Hubert Hurkacz with absurd ease in the quarterfinals.

Tennis TV @TennisTV



defeats Hurkacz to move into the last four of a Masters 1000 event for the 72nd (!) time Ridiculous numbers @DjokerNole defeats Hurkacz to move into the last four of a Masters 1000 event for the 72nd (!) time Ridiculous numbers 📊@DjokerNole defeats Hurkacz to move into the last four of a Masters 1000 event for the 72nd (!) time https://t.co/nbSGcFypGL

Djokovic and Alacaraz have never faced off till date. A win for the teenager will take him to his fourth final of the year (three titles), while a victory for the Serb will move him one step closer to his first piece of silverware in 2022.

Edited by Arvind Sriram