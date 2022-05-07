"Carlos Alcaraz is steadily demolishing every argument you could use against him" - Tennis fans in awe as teenager shocks Rafael Nadal in Madrid

Carlos Alcaraz made yet another giant leap towards becoming the heir apparent to Rafael Nadal, shocking the Mallorcan at the 2022 Madrid Masters on Friday. The teenager pulled off an amazing three-set victory, surviving an injury scare en route.
More than the scoreline, it was the manner in which the World No. 9 bested Nadal that caught the attention of tennis fans. Before he was rattled in the second set due to an unfortunate tumble, the teenager looked on course to dispose of the 21-time Grand Slam champion in straight sets.
Alcaraz had failed to defeat the World No. 4 in his first two attempts and doing so so in front of his home crowd made the moment that much more sweet for the Spaniard.
Tennis fans flocked to social media to lavish praise on the World No. 9, referring to the moment as the passing of the proverbial torch.
"Carlos Alcaraz is steadily and casually demolishing every argument you could use against him and his current level. "He hasn't beaten any of the Big 3" no longer stands. Beats Nadal on clay. Pushes through injury to do so. He's on fire, but the ice in his veins refuses to melt," one fan tweeted.
"Can't overstate how good Carlos Alcaraz is. Finished off his first win over Rafa Nadal with aplomb. A first meeting with Djokovic next, which is another occasion to savour. A good week for Rafa, though, he's not too far away and still Rome before Roland Garros," another fan wrote.
"Must be a superb feeling for Carlos Alcaraz! But also the fact that it has taken Rafael Nadal to nearly be 36 years old for a teenager to defeat him on clay for the first time ever says just a little bit about how great the man has been on this surface," one account wrote.
"This young fellow is so special! Mind you, even though he lost Rafa looks pretty good too with Rome and Paris on the horizon. Exciting times!" another account posted.
Carlos Alcaraz will take on Novak Djokovic in the semifinals of the 2022 Madrid Masters
Following his victory over Rafael Nadal, Carlos Alcaraz will lock horns with Novak Djokovic in the semifinals of the 2022 Madrid Masters on Saturday. The World No. 1 is yet to drop a set in the tournament, and disposed of 12th seed Hubert Hurkacz with absurd ease in the quarterfinals.
Djokovic and Alacaraz have never faced off till date. A win for the teenager will take him to his fourth final of the year (three titles), while a victory for the Serb will move him one step closer to his first piece of silverware in 2022.