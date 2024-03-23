Carlos Alcaraz, to date, continues to be the same amicable being he was at the age of 15, according to fellow Spaniard Roberto Carballes Baena.

Alcaraz and Carballes Baena are scheduled to battle for a place in the third round of the ongoing Miami Open 2024 on Saturday, March 23, which interestingly happens to be the latter's 31st birthday. It will be their first-ever competitive meeting on the ATP Tour.

Alcaraz received a bye in the first round since he was among the seeded players. On the other hand, Carballes Baena had to overcome Australia's Aleksander Vukic 7-6(2), 6-3 to reach the second round.

Ahead of the Saturday matchup, Carballes Baena spole about his impression of Alcaraz in an interview with the ATP. He recalled watching Alcaraz compete at a tournament in Murcia, Spain, roughly five years ago and claimed the World No. 2 hasn't changed as an individual.

Carballes Baena said as quoted by Punto de Break:

"I saw Carlitos [Carlos Alcaraz] play for the first time in Murcia.

"Carlitos is still the same one I met when he was 15 years old. He is a ten-year-old guy, super simple, friendly and always has a smile, he hasn't changed much."

He further suggested that the two-time Grand Slam champion's built then had concerned him about his future but he was proven wrong.

"He [Carlos Alcaraz] seemed very skinny and lacked physically, but he had a ball speed that was not normal for someone his age and we did see a different mentality in him. And then the progression that he has had surprised me, because I thought he was going to suffer physically, but in a short time he reached a very high level," Carballes Baena added.

"My birthday wish will be to go to the third round" - Roberto Carballes Baena hopes to beat Carlos Alcaraz at Miami Open 2024 to mark his special day

Roberto Carballes Baena

During his aforementioned conversation with the ATP, Roberto Carballes Baena revealed that his birthday wish is to overcome Carlos Alcaraz on Saturday to advance to the third round of the Miami Open 2024.

"My birthday wish will be to go to the third round. I hope it comes true, it would be a very nice day," Carballes Baena said.

Carlos Alcaraz is notably defending his semifinal finish at the Miami Gardens this year as he had lost to Italy's Jannik Sinner in 2023. Also, he is chasing the Sunshine Double, that is to win the Indian Wells Masters and the Miami Open in the same calendar year.

He lifted the Indian Wells trophy last Sunday by defeating Daniil Medvedev in a repeat of the 2023 final at Indian Wells.

Whoever out of Alcaraz or Carballes Baena wins, will face either 33rd seed Jordan Thompson or Gael Monfils in the third round of the Miami Open.