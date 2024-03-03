"Carlos Alcaraz doesn't have the stress of I want to win, I want to win" - Coach Juan Carlos Ferrero addresses title drought

Carlos Alcaraz was sidelined for a week after rolling his ankle at the Rio Open, extending his title drought that goes back to Wimbledon last year.

The Spaniard’s coach, Juan Carlos Ferrero, however, is not too worried about the recent results. Speaking to Marca in his latest interview, the coach noted that Alcaraz came agonizingly close to winning the title in Cincinnati.

He added that winning a title every tournament was very difficult and while Alcaraz always steps out looking to win each match, he didn’t have a “have to win” mindset.

"[Carlos Alcaraz] has been achieving good results. The Cincinnati tournament was a shame because we were one point away," his coach said. "At the US Open he made the semi-finals. When you play with such good people it is difficult to win every tournament."

"For any player, not winning tournaments can affect your confidence level. For very good players it is important to achieve the results that one sets in their path. Of course Carlos wants to win, but... I don't see him with any type of desire, and that is very important. He doesn't have the stress of I want to win, I want to win," he added.

Ferrero added that Alcaraz wants to continue improving and given that he is just 20, there’s plenty of scope for bettering.

"[Carlos Alcaraz] wants to do things well and wants to improve in every aspect that he can, and at 20 years of age there are many," he said.

"The objectives are there" - Carlos Alcaraz's coach looks ahead

Carlos Alcaraz at the Argentina Open 2024.

Looking ahead, Juan Carlos Ferrero said Carlos Alcaraz has certain objectives going forward and physical health was key to achieving the goals.

He noted that it can be frustrating for players to not achieve their potential, but one needs to trust the process, analyze their shortfalls, and stay motivated.

"The objectives are there. Every tournament that goes, the objective is to achieve a good result," Carlos Alacaraz's coach said. "And if he is physically well, a great result for him is to win."

"When you have that level and that potential it is not bad to think that. Then, when you don't get it, you have to know how to manage it and come out just as motivated. Study what has happened and that's it. And the next game just as motivated and with things very clear," he added.

Ferrero said it could be difficult for someone like Alcaraz to win six titles a year and then go months without one, but noted that other sporting legends have also gone through similar phases.

"It can't take away his confidence if Carlos Alcaraz goes to a tournament and doesn't win it because tennis is very difficult and one year you win six titles as has already happened and the next two," Ferrero said. "Not every year you can win six or seven tournaments and that doesn't mean it will be a failure."

"Jordan and Tiger didn't win every Grand Slam and every ring every year. We cannot call that a failure," he noted.

Alcaraz will next be in action at the BNP Paribas Open, Indian Wells, set to commence on Monday, March 4.