Carlos Alcaraz stuns in his first men’s collection campaign for Louis Vuitton

Carlos Alcaraz's fashion quotient was on point in his latest men's clothing collection campaign for Louis Vuitton. It marked the Spaniard's first campaign for the French luxury brand after becoming their brand ambassador in June 2023.

Dazzling in tuxedos and suits, Alcaraz pulled out some athletic poses as photographer Dan Jackson captured the youngster at Hotel de Maisons, a famous 18th-century mansion in Paris.

Taking to social media on Friday, August 25, Louis Vuitton shared a short clip of the photography session.

"@carlosalcaraz for the Men’s New Formal Collection. Modern tailoring is personified through the House Ambassador, lending his choreographic movement to the Maison’s refined silhouettes," their tweet read.

After the shoot, Alcaraz expressed his fondness for tailored suits and stated that it feels good to wear such attires on special occasions.

"As an athlete, it is not every day we get to dress up, but there are special occasions and it feels good to show up looking and feeling great. I think as I have grown up, I definitely have more appreciation for a well-tailored suit," Carlos Alcaraz said in a conversation with Women's Wear Daily.

Among all the outfits he threw on during the campaign, the World No. 1 picked a gray suit as his favorite.

"I think my favorite was the gray suit,” he said. “It made me feel ready for business."

The Spaniard also reflected on his title-winning campaign at the 2022 US Open as he gears up to play in front of the New York crowd yet again.

"It has been one hell of a journey. To be honest, it still feels like just yesterday we were here in New York. Looking forward to getting back out there in front of the New York crowd," the 20-year-old said.

Carlos Alcaraz signed for Louis Vuitton in June 2023

Carlos Alcaraz at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships

Carlos Alcaraz joined forces with Louis Vuitton on June 28, 2023. The young Spaniard has been the face of men's fashion for the luxury brand ever since.

Following the deal, the two-time Grand Slam champion stated that partnering with the brand was a dream come true for him.

"For me, Louis Vuitton is really a brand that I have always looked to and when the opportunity to work with the team arose, it instantly felt like a perfect partnership. We could even say that it is a dream for me to be part of the Louis Vuitton family," Alcaraz told Vogue.

Apart from Alcaraz, actress Zendeya and singer Rihanna are some of the other Louis Vuitton brand ambassadors.

On the tennis front, Carlos Alcaraz was last seen in action at the Cincinnati Masters, where he lost to Novak Djokovic in the final. He will next participate in the US Open, where Germany's Dominik Koepfer will be his first-round opponent.