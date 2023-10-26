Carlos Alcaraz survives injury scare, assures Paris Masters & ATP Finals participation

Carlos Alcaraz has shared some positive news for his fans on social media. The World No. 2 has dismissed recent injury concerns ahead of the ATP finals in November.

After a disappointing campaign at China Open and Shanghai Masters, Carlos Alcaraz recently pulled out of the 2023 Swiss Indoors Basel as a result of two minor injuries.

The Spaniard took to social media to allay fans' concerns about his physical fitness. Alcaraz said that he's recovering well and confirmed his plans to compete at the 2023 Paris Masters and the ATP Finals in Turin, as he is focused on ending the campaign on a 'high'.

"I have good news! 🙌🏻 I am feeling better every day and I will play Paris-Bercy and be in Turin for the ATP Finals! 😍 Excited to finish the year on a high! 💪🏻," Alcaraz posted on X.

Although Alcaraz has had a good season, after clinching the 2023 Wimbledon Championships, his performances have not been up to the mark. He did make it to the semifinals of the US Open but lost to World No. 3 Daniil Medvedev 6-7(3), 1-6, 6-3, 3-6.

The 20-year-old's fortunes looked to turn at the 2023 China Open as he reached the semifinals by beating Yannick Hanfmann, Lorenzo Musetti and World No. 8 Casper Ruud in straight sets. In the last four, eventual champion Jannik Sinner beat Alcaraz 7-6(4), 6-1.

Carlos Alcaraz was last seen in action at the 2023 Shanghai Masters where he beat Gregoire Barrere and Dan Evans before losing 5-7, 6-2, 6-4 to Grigor Dimitrov in the Round of 16.

"It is illusory to think that Carlos Alcaraz could make it beyond 20 Grand Slam titles" - Boris Becker

Carlos Alcaraz pictured after winning the 2023 Wimbledon Championships

German tennis legend Boris Becker recently shared his thoughts on Carlos Alcaraz's future in an interview with Eurosport. The 20-year-old has already clinched two Major titles – the 2022 US Open and this year's Wimbledon Championships.

While many see him as the next Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, or Roger Federer, six-time Grand Slam winner Becker cautioned against overly high expectations, suggesting a more measured approach for Carlos Alcaraz.

"That's not fair. You have to let Carlos [Alcaraz] be Carlos. Please leave the church in the village and give him the time to develop. So that he doesn't lose his interest in sport, because we still need him for a few years," said Becker. (Translated from German)

The Big 3, comprised of Djokovic (24), Nadal (22), and Federer (20), boast an impressive total of 66 Grand Slam titles between them. According to Becker, it is preposterous to expect Alcaraz to win more than 20 Grand Slam titles like the Big 3.

"It is illusory to think that Carlos could make it beyond 20 Grand Slam titles. That didn't happen before the era of the Big 3, and I am convinced that three players will never again win over 20 Grand Slam competitions at the same time," the 55-year-old added.