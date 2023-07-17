Carlos Alcaraz sweeps Spanish, French and UK media with spectacular Wimbledon 2023 win

Carlos Alcaraz clinched his maiden Wimbledon title with a stellar performance on Sunday, July 16. He overcame seven-time Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic in an edge-of-the-seat five-set encounter.

The match between the top two seeds had garnered a lot of media attention even before the first point was played, as the winner was set to make tennis history. The royal box was filled to capacity and saw the Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton along with her husband, Prince William, and their two oldest children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte seated for the finals. They were joined by the King of Spain, King Felipe VI.

After a thrilling 4 hours and 42 minutes, Alcaraz became the first player since 2002 to win Wimbledon outside of the Big 3 and Andy Murray. He also became only the third Spanish male player to win the coveted title after Manolo Santana and Rafael Nadal.

Tennis journalist Jose Morgado took to Twitter to share pictures of the UK, France, and particularly the Spanish media, relaying the sentiments of the champion's home crowd, celebrating his spectacular win.

"Carlos Alcaraz dominating the newspapers in Spain," he wrote.

He shared pictures of some of the Spanish sports publications, including MARCA and Mundo Deportivo, with headlines like, "Dios salve al nuevo rey (God Save the New King)" and "El Ray Carlitos (King Carlitos)" splashed across them.

He also shared front-page pictures of French publications La Razon and El Mundo, along with UK publication The Guardian, with the two-time Grand Slam champion's photographs on them.

"Thank you from the bottom of my heart" - Carlos Alcaraz's heartfelt note to tennis fans

Carlos Alcaraz interacts with the media after his 2023 Wimbledon triumph

Carlos Alcaraz shared a heartfelt message with tennis fans after his momentous 2023 Wimbledon triumph over 23-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic.

The 20-year-old became the second youngest men's Wimbledon champion since Boris Becker in 1985, who won at the age of 17. The Spaniard took to Twitter to share his sentiments and the experience of playing at the prestigious tournament, while thanking tennis fans for their support.

"A lifelong dream! You always have to believe! I'm only 20 years old, everything is happening too fast, but I'm very proud of how we work every day. Thank you everyone for your support, from the bottom of my heart," Alcaraz wrote.

Things have indeed been happening fast for the World No. 1 since he turned pro in 2018. He has 12 ATP titles to his name across surfaces already and has tasted Grand Slam success twice — the 2022 US Open and the 2023 Wimbledon Championships.