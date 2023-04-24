Having won the second Barcelona Open title of his career on Sunday, Carlos Alcaraz only needs to win 10 more at the ATP 500 event to catch up with Rafael Nadal's incredible record. But as always, the teenager isn't planning on emulating his fellow Spaniard but would much rather build his own legacy.

The World No. 2 defended the first ATP Tour title of his career on Sunday, beating Stefanos Tsitsipas in the final in Barcelona in straight sets. Speaking to the press afterwards, the reigning US Open champion was naturally asked if Nadal's feat of winning 12 titles at the tournament was on his mind.

Alcaraz rubbished the question, saying that he wasn't here to "take over" from anyone, not even the 22-time Grand Slam champion. He then went on to wish the southpaw well on his recovery journey, hoping to see him in action soon.

Rafael Nadal hasn't been in action since the Australian Open at the start of the year due to injury and most recently pulled out of the Madrid Open, where he lost to Alcaraz last year in the quarterfinals.

"I don't want to take over from anyone. I've always wanted to play against the best and it's a pity that Rafa hasn't been here. Let's hope he continues playing for a long time. I don't want to take over from anyone but build my own history," Carlos Alcaraz said.

After beating Nadal in the quarterfinals, Alcaraz went on to beat Novak Djokovic and Alexander Zverev in the semifinals and final respectively, registering his maiden Masters 1000 trophy on tour. This year, the teenager insisted that he will try his best to win it once again, but maintained that not doing so wouldn't be a "failure" either. The French Open at the end of the clay swing is also being seen as a "clear short-term goal" by Carlos Alcaraz and his team.

"Roland Garros is a clear short-term goal and I really want to win it. But now Madrid and Rome are coming," Alcaraz said. "I'm going to Madrid to try to win. Not winning it won't be a failure because that depends on the level I show and the way I play."

"I am a very ambitious boy and I always want more" - Carlos Alcaraz

Carlos Alcaraz further declared himself to be a "very ambitious" person, adding that he wanted to keep winning and add more titles to his name like the Barcelona Open trophy. He also hailed his team for indulging this particular habit of his, noting that they too weren't satisfied with anything like him.

"I am a very ambitious boy and I always want more. I want to be better to win titles like today in Barcelona. We will never be satisfied. I surround myself with ambitious people who are not satisfied with anything," Carlos Alcaraz said.

