Carlos Alcaraz teases Emma Raducanu about still keeping him 'waiting' with unfulfilled wish at US Open

By Pritha Ghosh
Modified Aug 20, 2025 17:28 GMT
Carlos Alcaraz Emma Raducanu US Open mixed doubles
Carlos Alcaraz and Emma Raducanu played together at the 2025 US Open mixed doubles | Image Source: Getty

Carlos Alcaraz playfully teased Emma Raducanu, pulling her leg for still not fulfilling a wish he made to her at the 2025 US Open. His lighthearted remarks came shortly after their mixed doubles partnership bowed out of the tournament.

Alcaraz and Raducanu joined forces for the first time at the US Open, forming a blockbuster pairing in the newly introduced mixed doubles event that began on August 19. They kicked off their campaign against Jessica Pegula and Jack Draper.

The much-talked-about duo, both former US Open singles champions, fell 4-2, 4-2 to top seeds Jack Draper and Jessica Pegula, with their run lasting just 50 minutes inside Arthur Ashe Stadium. Despite the brief campaign, they appeared to enjoy themselves on court, sharing smiles and light moments throughout the match.

A day later, Emma Raducanu took to Instagram to share a photo dump from the event, captioning her post in Spanish, which translates to:

"Crazy!! @carlitosalcarazz 🎊🤩Thanks partner, had so much fun."
Carlos Alcaraz quickly dropped a comment under her post, playfully teasing her about “still waiting” for the Spanish words he had asked from her. He wrote:

"Still waiting for those spanish words…😝 Thank you partner!❤🙏🏽"
Rumors of a romantic relationship between the two first surfaced during Wimbledon this year, where they practiced together. However, Raducanu dismissed the speculation, clarifying that they are nothing more than good friends.

Edited by Pritha Ghosh
