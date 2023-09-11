Tennis journalist Jon Wertheim envisioned how Carlos Alcaraz may have reacted with bewilderment upon witnessing Daniil Medvedev's below par performance in his defeat to Novak Djokovic in the final of the 2023 US Open.

Djokovic successfully avenged his defeat to Medvedev in the 2021 US Open final by securing a 6-3, 7-6(5), 6-3 win over the Russian on Sunday. The Serb registered 35 unforced errors to the former World No. 1's 39 en route to claiming his fourth title at the New York Major and his record 24th Grand Slam title overall.

Medvedev advanced to his third final at Flushing Meadows after producing one of the best performances of his career against Carlos Alcaraz in the semifinal on Friday. The Russian claimed an impressive 7-6(3), 6-1, 3-6, 6-3 victory over the 19-year-old to level their head-to-head record at 2-2. Additionally, he recorded 32 unforced errors to Alcaraz's 38 during their semifinal clash.

During the US Open final, Jon Wertheim took to social media and suggested that Alcaraz was probably perplexed by Daniil Medvedev's subpar performance against Djokovic.

Additionally, Wertheim made a humorous reference to Jelena Ostapenko recording 80 unforced errors in her 6-3, 5-7, 7-5 win over Elina Avanesyan in the second round of the New York Major.

"Carlos Alcaraz is surely thinking, "Seriously, bro? Where were those loose errors Friday night. Who are you, Ostapenko?"" Wertheim posted.

Following his win over Alcaraz, Daniil Medvedev had acknowledged the challenge of facing the Spaniard and expressed satisfaction over surpassing his own level to secure the win.

"Well, I said I need to play 11 out of 10 [to beat Alcaraz]. I played 12 out of 10 [today], except the third set. That's only way. To beat him, you need to be better than yourself and I manage to do it,” he said in his post-match interview.

"I feel like I have not a bad career and I have 20 titles, you have 24 Grand Slams" - Daniil Medvedev jokes with Novak Djokovic after US Open final defeat

Following his defeat to Novak Djokovic in the 2023 US Open final, Daniil Medvedev poked fun at the Serb's longevity, jokingly questioning why he was still contesting a Grand Slam final.

First of all, I want to ask Novak, what are you still doing here, come on,” Daniil Medvedev said during the post-match trophy presentation.

The Russian also humorously wondered when Djokovic was planning to slow down before expressing his appreciation for the Serb's remarkable achievement of winning 24 Grand Slam titles.

"I mean, jokes apart, I mean, what is it? Our third final? Maybe not the last, hope so because you probably gonna be in many more. I don't know when you are planning to slow down a little bit but congrats to you and your team. I mean 24. I feel like I have not a bad career and I have 20 titles, you have 24 Grand Slams, wow. And so, congrats to you and your team, you guys are amazing," he added.