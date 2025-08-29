"Carlos Alcaraz has time for every conversation" - Andy Roddick reveals unheard story on why Spaniard is the most liked player at US Open

Carlos Alcaraz has reached the third round of the US Open without dropping a set. Recently, Andy Roddick brought the fans' attention to the youngster's social habits, highlighting that he interacts with every person working at tournaments.

Looking to win his sixth Grand Slam title, No. 2 seed Alcaraz beat Reilly Opelka and Mattia Bellucci in the first two rounds in New York. Notably, he could run into Novak Djokovic in the semifinals and meet Jannik Sinner in the title clash. The 22-year-old has already won six titles this year, including the French Open.

Speaking on his podcast 'Served with Andy Roddick,' the former player expressed his astonishment at seeing Alcaraz stop and talk to every person at Flushing Meadows, regardless of their stature.

"I'll tell you the little things, like I'm walking from 30 feet away to exit to go to where you get transportation yesterday. He's walking in, talking to everyone, everyone running the security gates and walking in. He literally has time for every conversation on the way. And it's not put on. It's just the way he is," Roddick said (21:10).

The 2003 US Open winner pointed out that everyone likes Carlos Alcaraz for his considerate nature.

"I wasn't one to want to small talk when I was going to work. I just wasn't. But the game's better. Every single person that comes across him, no matter what their job is at the US Open, goes, 'You know what? I really like that guy.' He just has an easy smile. He's just easy to be around," he added.

After losing the 2023 Indian Wells final to Alcaraz, Daniil Medvedev said something similar about the Spaniard's kind-heartedness.

"You are probably the most respectful player on tour, saying hello to 300 people per day," Medvedev said at the presentation ceremony (via Yahoo Sport).

"Really happy with the performance" - Carlos Alcaraz after his 2R win at 2025 US Open

Carlos Alcaraz at the 2025 US Open - Source: Getty

After defeating Italy's Mattia Bellucci 6-1, 6-0, 6-3 in the Round of 64, Carlos Alcaraz expressed his satisfaction, given that he lost to Botic van de Zandschulp at the same stage last year.

"I played great, to be honest, from the beginning until the last ball. I know his (Bellucci's) level. Today wasn't his day, and I tried to make the most of his mistakes. In general, I'm just really happy with the performance. The less time I spend on court, the better for me," the Spaniard said (via Yahoo Sports).

Alcaraz also jokingly apologized to the spectators at Arthur Ashe Stadium for finishing the match in just 96 minutes.

He will next face 32nd-seeded Luciano Darderi in the third round on Friday, August 29.

