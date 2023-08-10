Gael Monfils recently spoke highly of Carlos Alcaraz and discussed the youngster’s future and work ethic.

Monfils and Alcaraz are currently contesting the 2023 Canadian Open. The generational duo recently shared the court during practice ahead of their respective matches.

Following their session, Gael Monfils discussed the rise of the newly crowned Wimbledon champion. The veteran said that the World No. 1 is on course to become a legend in the sport.

“Carlos is a great guy; a great kid. You know, he's beginning of a big legend of the tennis. Definitely a champion already, but it's -- I think his goal is to become a legend like those legends that we have in our game,” Monfils noted in his recent Canadian Open press conference.

The former World No. 6 also recalled their 2022 Indian Wells clash, where Carlos Alcaraz came out on top in straight sets. Monfils noted that the 20-year-old is "different", and he was certain of Alcaraz's future success.

“I played him last year. And when I finished the match, I told everybody, ‘Whoa, look out. He's going to be -- he is different.’ When I played him, you know, I felt like his ball was different. His movement was different. His mentality was different,” he said.

A couple of weeks later, Alcaraz went on to lift his maiden Masters 1000 title in Miami. He has claimed three other such titles since, in addition to two Grand Slams at the US Open and Wimbledon. The Spaniard also became the youngest ATP No. 1 in history.

“I was just happy to just say, it happened to him quick. But I felt his ball already, so I knew he has something different,” Monfils added.

Monfils further stated that he equates winning Grand Slams consistently to becoming a legend.

“He's already champion. When you're champion, for me, when you win slams, and he already won slams,” he said. “To win a lot of Grand Slams is to become a legend. If you win more than a certain number of Slams, you become a legend.”

Monfils voiced with belief that Carlos Alcaraz will collect a considerable number of Major titles in his career but requested that the critics spare him from the pressure.

“I feel like he's on a track to win the number for him to become a legend. But don't put pressure on him,” Gael Monfils said, smiling.

Carlos Alcaraz and Gael Monfils advance at the Canadian Open in Toronto

Carlos Alcaraz and Gael Monfils at Indian Wells Masters in 2022

Both Carlos Alcaraz and Gael Monfils are through to the round of 16 of the 2023 Canadian Open.

The French veteran will look to redeem himself at the event after his campaign last year ended with him retiring with a foot injury. As a result, he was forced to the sidelines for seven months.

Gael Monfils has entered the tournament based on protected ranking this time around. He produced impressive upsets over World No. 29 Christopher Eubanks [7-6 (3), 6-7 (4), 6-1] and World No. 4 Stefanos Tsitsipas [6-4, 6-3] in the opening two rounds.

The two-time semifinalist will face Australia’s Alexsandar Vukic for a spot in the quarterfinals.

Meanwhile, top seed Carlos Alcaraz is looking to redeem himself as well. In the previous edition, the World No. 1 was knocked out in his opening match by Tommy Paul, despite being a match point up.

This year, the 20-year-old is through to the Round of 16, thus earning his first-ever career win on Canadian ground.

The Spaniard defeated fellow 20-year-old Ben Shelton 6-3, 7-6 (3) to book his spot. He will now face 2022 finalist Hubert Hurkacz for a place in the final eight.