Carlos Alcaraz is used to comparisons with Rafael Nadal, he knows he has to make his own way: Coach Juan Carlos Ferrero

Carlos Alcaraz's coach Juan Carlos Ferrero feels that his 18-year-old charge has grown accustomed to being compared to his illustrious compatriot Rafael Nadal.

Alcaraz made his maiden Grand Slam quarterfinal at the US Open last year and has kicked on since. He won his maiden ATP 500 title in Rio de Janeiro earlier this year before becoming one of the youngest-ever Masters 1000 champions by lifting the title in Miami.

His triumph in Barcelona made him the youngest teenager since Rafael Nadal himself (2005) to debut in the top 10. Considering the 18-year-old's nationality and immense early success on the ATP tour, comparisons to Nadal have been inevitable.

Speaking on the ATP Tennis Radio Podcast, Ferrero said he felt Alcaraz had handled such comparisons extremely well over the past couple of years.

"He knows he has to make his own way. Comparisons with Rafa Nadal all the time, he has been hearing it the last two years. he's very used to it."

Ferrero, who has been with Alcaraz since he was 15, has seen the teenager's development from close quarters. He reckons that the 18-year-old hasn't allowed his early success to get to his head, but at the same time, feels that he still has a lot of room to grow.

"I think he's a very humble guy, very nice guy, very smart on the court. I started with him when he was 15. I had opportunities to go with very good players at that moment; they were top ten. But I preferred, in the end, to go with someone who really needs the help. He needs to grow up as a tennis player, as a human being," Ferrero said.

Alcaraz is currently competing in Madrid. The Spaniard defeated Nikoloz Basilashvili to advance to the third round, where he will face Cameron Norrie.

"He needs to go step by step" - Juan Carlos Ferrero on Carlos Alcaraz

Juan Carlos Ferrero (right) and Carlos Alcaraz

Many have hailed Carlos Alcaraz as the heir apparent to Nadal's throne and a future World No. 1.

Juan Carlos Ferrero, though, feels it is important to play down expectations and not look too far ahead. The Spaniard added that he understands the pressure of grooming a precocious teenager, and that he relishes the challenge.

"All these years that I've been with Carlos, I've known how difficult it is to help a guy that is very young but with a lot of talent. He needs to go step by step. People put up a lot of responsiblity because everybody's talking about that guy who's going to be No. 1. Sometimes very difficult, but I like that pressure as a coach," the Spaniard said.

Edited by Arvind Sriram