Carlos Alcaraz vacations in Ibiza after French Open exit

Carlos Alcaraz is currently preparing for the grasscourt season, however, before dedicating himself to the ATP Tour again, the Spaniard made a refreshing getaway to Ibiza.

The World No. 2 recently hit a rough patch during his performance in the recently concluded 2023 Roland Garros. In his semi-final match against Novak Djokovic, Alcaraz, unfortunately, picked up a wrist injury and severe cramps which ultimately sealed his fate in the championship. The Spaniard prodigy exited the last four with a scoreline of 3-6, 7-5, 1-6, 1-6.

However, after suffering another injury setback and losing the opportunity of bagging this season's claycourt slam, Alcaraz decided to take some time off and head to a mesmerizing island in Balearic, notably Ibiza.

The Spaniard was spotted with his friend Yeray Longueira, Sergio Reguilón, and Lucas Vázquez at the location. The tennis player was clicked in a photo sharing the space with celebrated athletes from Real Madrid and Atlético de Madrid football club.

Ibiza, which is known for its lovely nightlife and world-class "Ushuaia" night club is known to be celebrities' and athletes' go-to place. Furthermore, the club also shares the fortune of having football icon Lionel Messi dance with his wife Antonela Roccuzzo.

Alcaraz made a stunning appearance at the club rocking a subtle combination of a white shirt and blue pants.

Carlos Alcaraz is training for the upcoming grass campaign and is eying Wimbledon

Carlos Alcaraz

Carlos Alcaraz has stepped off the physical discomfort he recently suffered at the French Open and is now grooming himself for the grass court session this season.

After getting eliminated from the championship, the Spaniard underwent a series of tests to evaluate the seriousness of his wrist injury which fortunately worked in his favor. Although Alcaraz has been cleared to play, he must return to his peak physique.

This, in turn, has led the 20-year-old to kick off his grasscourt practice with the ultimate objective of making a noteworthy appearance in the third slam of the season, the 2023 Wimbledon. For now, Alcaraz is preparing for his participation in the Queen's ATP 500 event.

The 2022 US Open champion is currently under the supervision of his physical trainers and has been witnessed working out intensely on the grasscourt pitch of Monte Romero athletics stadium in Murcia, Spain.

Carlos Alcaraz is adapting to the grass-made in hopes to climb up the ATP ranking ladder and restore his position as the World No. 1.

