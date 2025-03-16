Carlos Alcaraz vows 'revenge' after Indian Wells loss to Jack Draper as Brit sets sights on title clash with Holger Rune

Carlos Alcaraz vowed revenge against Jack Draper as he commented on the Brit's Instagram post after their semifinal match on Saturday. The Spaniard also wished Draper good luck for the final of the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells.

Jack Draper ended Carlos Alcaraz's 16-match winning streak in Indian Wells. The Brit won the first set 6-1 before Alcaraz bounced back strong to win the second set 6-0. Draper broke the Spaniard twice in the third set, and even though Alcaraz got one break back, it was not enough.

After the match, Draper shared a post on his Instagram account and showed respect to his semifinal opponent, writing:

"Huge respect to @carlitosalcarazz ..looking forward to many more battles !! Final tomorrow ⏰🔛

In the comments section, Alcaraz wished the World No. 14 good luck for his final against Holger Rune while promising to exact revenge.

"Can’t wait for the revange! Good luck in the final! 🙏🏽," Alcaraz wrote.

Screengrab of Jack Draper's Instagram post and Carlos Alcaraz's comment. https://www.instagram.com/p/DHP4YuGODtX/?img_index=1

This was not the first time that Draper ended Alcaraz's winning streak, as he also defeated the Spaniard at the Cinch Championships in London's Queen's Club last year. Alcaraz had won 13 consecutive matches on the grass courts prior to that.

Jack Draper feels 'incredible' to break into Top 10 after win over Carlos Alcaraz in Indian Wells SF

Jack Draper was ecstatic after breaking into the Top 10 for the first time after a win against the four-time Grand Slam champion. Following his win over Alcaraz, Draper reached his career's first Masters 1000 final and also became the youngest British player to register two Top five wins at an ATP tournament.

In the press conference, when asked about his emotions after the great achievement, Draper said:

"Yeah, I feel incredible obviously to beat Carlos in this sort of stage in the tournament on that court. You know, I have watched the top players in the world play on that court for many, many years now, and it feels amazing, honestly, both those things."

The 2024 US Open semifinalist, Draper dropped only one set on his way to the final, despite facing some big names. He defeated the 2024 Next Gen Finals champion Joao Fonseca 6-4, 6-0 in the second round and ousted Jenson Brooksby 7-5, 6-4.

Draper faced two of the best American players in his next two matches, third seed Taylor Fritz and 11th seed Ben Shelton, but did not drop a set against them.

Jack Draper is eighth in the live ATP rankings before the final, and a win against Holger Rune will help him become World No. 7 with 3800 points on Monday. That would mean that Draper would be only 55 points behind the sixth ranked Casper Ruud and 60 points behind Novak Djokovic, who is fifth in the live ATP rankings.

