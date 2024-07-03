Carlos Alcaraz vs Frances Tiafoe, Wimbledon 2024, 3R: Where to watch, TV schedule, live streaming details and more

Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz will renew his rivalry with Frances Tiafoe when they meet in the third round of Wimbledon on Friday, July 5. The Spaniard commenced his title defence with a 7-6 (5), 7-5, 6-2 win over qualifier Mark Lajal.

Alcaraz then faced Aleksandar Vukic in the second round. It was one-way traffic after a tight first set as the 21-year-old registered a 7-6 (5), 6-2, 6-2 victory. It marked his ninth consecutive win at the venue as well as at the Majors, which started with his French Open triumph last month.

Tiafoe looked down and out in the first round but rallied from two sets down to score a 6-7 (5), 2-6, 6-1, 6-3, 6-3 win over Matteo Arnaldi. It was smooth sailing for him in the second round as he beat Borna Coric 7-6 (5), 6-1, 6-3.

Alcaraz and Tiafoe have split their previous two meetings evenly to tie the head-to-head at 1-1. The former won their most recent encounter at the 2022 US Open in five sets, while the latter won their first match at the 2021 Barcelona Open in straight sets.

Tiafoe's results this season haven't been up to his usual standards, and he recently expressed his frustration regarding the same. However, he seems to be rounding into form just in time.

Their previous match at the US Open was a classic, and if they play the same way once again, then fans are in for a treat. On that note, here are all the details regarding their upcoming match:

Carlos Alcaraz vs Frances Tiafoe match schedule

They will play their third-round match on Friday, July 5. The exact time will be known once the order of play is revealed.

Date: July 5, 2024.

Time: TBA.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Frances Tiafoe streaming details

Carlos Alcaraz at the 2024 Wimbledon. (Photo: Getty)

Fans can keep up with the third-round match between Carlos Alcaraz and Frances Tiafoe via the following channels and sites:

USA - ESPN, Tennis Channel

UK - BBC, Eurosport

Canada - TSN/RDS, ESPN International

Australia - Nine Network, Stan Sport

Italy - Sky Italia, NOW

Germany - Prime Video

India - Star Sports, Disney + Hotstar

Spain - Movistar+

Serbia - Sportklub RTS

Greece - Novasports

Ukraine - Setanta Sports

Tunisia - beIN Sports MENA

Poland - Polsat Sport

Norway, Bulgaria, Belgium - Eurosport

Latin/South America - ESPN International

Japan - NHK, WOWOW

China - CCTV, IQIYI, Shanghai TV

Southeast Asia - SPOTV, SPOTV 2, SPOTV NOW

