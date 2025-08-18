Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner: Coco Gauff's ex-coach shares his prediction for winner of 'must-see' Cincinnati Open final

Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz are set to take on each other in the men's singles finals at the Cincinnati Open. Ahead of their upcoming clash, Coco Gauff's ex-coach Brad Gilbert recently weighed in on his favorite for the win.

Ad

For both Sinner and Alcaraz, this marks their first outing on the courts since their battle at the Wimbledon Championships. Despite the break, both the players have displayed impeccable form. Sinner is yet to drop a set in the entire tournament, while Alcaraz has disposed of the likes of Andrey Rublev and Alexander Zverev.

Now, as the duo gear up for their finals, Brad Gilbert, who led Coco Gauff to her maiden Grand Slam final, has predicted that Jannik Sinner will win the Cincinnati Open title, writing on X,

Ad

Trending

“It’s on Monday, I think Sin City 🌆.”

Brad Gilbert @bgtennisnation “It’s on Monday, I think Sin City 🌆.”

Ad

The American also hailed Sinner and Alcaraz's upcoming match as ‘must-see’ tennis, adding,

“At the start of @CincyTennis we’re wondering 🤔 💭 if anyone could stop 🛑 a Sin City 🌆 vs Escape from Alcaraz final, even after a nice break for both, once again looking 👀 forward must see tv 📺 Monday final.”

Brad Gilbert @bgtennisnation “At the start of @CincyTennis we’re wondering 🤔 💭 if anyone could stop 🛑 a Sin City 🌆 vs Escape from Alcaraz final, even after a nice break for both, once again looking 👀 forward must see tv 📺 Monday final.”

Ad

Jannik Sinner on his upcoming battle with Carlos Alcaraz at the Cincinnati Open

Sinner and Alcaraz at Wimbledon 2025 (Image Source: Getty)

Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz are undoubtedly the two most dominant men's singles players on the ATP tour at the moment. As they prepare to battle each other in their fourth final in recent months, the Italian shared his thoughts on playing his longtime rival yet again, telling media,

Ad

“I know him, you know. We played recently quite a lot now, so it's going to be a very, very difficult match you know. But hopefully it's going to be in any case a good match. Hopefully it's a very high level match. That's what, for us players it's important, but also for the people who are watching. You know, hopefully it's going to be a good match and then we see what kind of fun it's going to be Monday.”

Ad

In the past few months, Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz have faced each other in the Italian Open, French Open, and Wimbledon Championships finals. While the Spaniard claimed the wins in the first two encounters, it was Sinner who emerged victorious on the grass courts of England. Overall, the duo have played each other 13 times over the course of their career, and Alcaraz has won a majority of these matches.

.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Riddhi Acharya Riddhi is a journalist who covers Indian sports and US Olympic sports at Sportskeeda. Sports have been an integral part of her life growing up, from the excitement of cheering teams to the anticipation of major events. She brings a wealth of experience covering the sport, demonstrating a deep understanding of the game and its players. Riddhi excels in crafting engaging articles, conducting thorough research, and staying abreast of the latest news and trends, all while adhering to SEO and journalism guidelines. Know More