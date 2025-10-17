Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner: Where to watch, TV schedule, live streaming details and more | Six Kings Slam 2025 Final

Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner will face each other in the Six Kings Slam final on Friday. The second edition of the exhibition event has lived up to expectations so far.

Sinner and Alcaraz were among the top two players who entered the Six Kings Slam this year. They were joined by the likes of Taylor Fritz, Novak Djokovic, Stefanos Tsitsipas, and Alexander Zverev.

Fritz and Sinner started their campaigns by winning their quarterfinal rounds on Day One. While the American edged past Zverev in straight sets, Sinner made light work of the Greek star Tsitsipas.

The semifinals featured World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic on Thursday. While Alcaraz managed to overpower Fritz 6-4, 6-2, Djokovic struggled to make his mark against Sinner.

Without further ado, let's understand the schedule, streaming details, and more for the final day of the Six Kings Slam this year.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner match schedule

The ANB Arena in Riyadh will host the Six Kings Slam final between Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner.

Date: Saturday, October 18, 2025

Timings: 9:00 p.m. local time (Riyadh Time)

Taylor Fritz vs Novak Djokovic match schedule

The third-place match between Taylor Fritz and Novak Djokovic will also be played on the same day.

Date: Saturday, October 18, 2025

Timings: 7:30 p.m. local time (Riyadh Time)

Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner streaming details

Fans from around the world can watch the Six Kings Slam live on Netflix. Since this is not a paperview event, all Netflix users can watch the exhibition event without any additional cost.

Jannik Sinner looks forward to facing Carlos Alcaraz in the final

Sinner in action at the Six Kings Slam 2025 - Day One - Source: Getty

Jannik Sinner will face Carlos Alcaraz for the sixth time this year in the Six Kings Slam final. He's only managed to defeat the Spaniard once in those meetings (Wimbledon 2025).

The Italian defeated Djokovic 6-4, 6-2 in the semifinals this week and spoke about his upcoming match. He looked forward to facing the Spaniard again on Friday.

“I look forward every time we face each other. It’s great for us. It’s gonna be a great battle. I’ll try to be as ready as I can. It’s obviously a huge honor to play against him again. I’m looking forward to it. I hope you guys do also. We all hope for a great Saturday night," Jannik Sinner said

Sinner defeated Alcaraz Six Kings Slam final last year. He will be eager to maintain his perfect record at the event and defend his title.

The winner of the Six Kings Slam will receive $4.5 million in prize money. The duo will face each other during the night session in Riyadh.

