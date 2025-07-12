Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner: Where to watch, TV schedule, live streaming details and more | Wimbledon 2025, Final

Two-time defending champion Carlos Alcaraz will face World No. 1 Jannik Sinner in the final of Wimbledon 2025 on Sunday, July 13. The Spaniard has been tested quite often during his title defense, with only two of his six matches so far being wrapped up in straight sets. Nevertheless, he has shown the ability to bounce back and problem solve with his back up against the wall.
Alcaraz beat Fabio Fognini, Oliver Tarvet, Jan-Lennard Struff, 14th seed Andrey Rublev and Cameron Norrie to make the semifinals. He was up against fifth seed Taylor Fritz for a spot in the summit clash and beat him 6-4, 5-7, 6-3, 7-6 (6), even saving a couple of set points in the fourth set tie-break.
Alcaraz extended his winning streak to 24 matches, the longest of his career. His unbeaten run kicked off with his triumph at the Italian Open in May. He has also won 20 matches in a row at Wimbledon, a streak surpassed only by the likes of Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic, and a few other players.
Sinner's road to the final has been quite straightforward, except for one lucky break. He won his first three matches in straight sets and then found himself in a pickle in the fourth round. Grigor Dimitrov won the first couple of sets during their fourth-round showdown but an injury forced him to throw in the towel in the middle of the third set.
The Italian was back on track after avoiding a potential upset. He beat Ben Shelton and Djokovic in the quarterfinals and the semifinals respectively in straight sets. He has progressed to his maiden final at Wimbledon and has now advanced to the final at all Majors, becoming the 11th man in the Open Era to do so.
Sinner is also through to his fourth consecutive Major final. He won the US Open 2024 and the Australian Open 2025 but came up short against Alcaraz in the French Open final a month ago. The latter saved three championship points in a thrilling final, which also marked his fifth consecutive win over Sinner.
The two will now reignite their rivalry at the All England Club. If their battle at the French Open is anything to go by, then fans are in for a treat. On that note, here are the details on how to watch their upcoming contest at Wimbledon:
Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner match schedule
Their showdown for the title will take place on Sunday and will be the second match of the day on Centre Court.
Date: July 13, 2025.
Time: Not before 4:00 p.m. local time (BST), 5:00 p.m. CEST, 11:00 a.m. ET, and 8:30 p.m. IST.
Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner streaming details
Fans can tune into the following channels and sites to watch Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner duking it out for the Wimbledon 2025 title:
USA - Tennis Channel, ESPN
Canada - TSN, RDS
Europe - BBC, TNT Sports, discovery+
India - Star Sports, Jio Hotstar
For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.