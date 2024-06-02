Carlos Alcaraz vs Stefanos Tsitsipas: Where to watch, TV schedule, live streaming details, and more | French Open 2024, QF

World No. 3 Carlos Alcaraz will face Stefanos Tsitsipas in the quarterfinals of the 2024 French Open on Tuesday, June 4. The Spaniard beat J.J. Wolf 6-1, 6-2, 6-1 in his opener to commence his quest for a maiden title in Paris on a strong note.

Jesper De Jong gave Alcaraz quite the scare in the second round but the latter eventually prevailed in four sets. Following a straight-sets win over Sebastian Korda, the 21-year-old played his best match of the tournament to beat Felix Auger-Aliassime 6-3, 6-3, 6-1, and make it to the last eight in Paris for the third straight year.

Tsitsipas, meanwhile, secured wins over Marton Fucsovics, Daniel Altmaier, and Zhang Zhizhen to reach the fourth round, where he took on Matteo Arnaldi. The Greek lost the first set, with the second set almost slipping out of his fingers as well.

Trending

However, Tsitsipas saved a set point to turn the tables on his opponent and capture the set. There was no stopping him after that as he got the better of Arnaldi for a 3-6, 7-6 (4), 6-2, 6-2 win. He has reached the quarterfinals of the French Open for the fifth time in his career.

Alcaraz has a perfect 5-0 winning record against Tsitsipas. Their last three matches have been on clay, with the most recent being a quarterfinal showdown at last year's French Open.

Tsitsipas will be eager to one-up his younger rival after all this time but outplaying Alcaraz is no easy task. As they get ready to script the next chapter in their rivalry, here are all the details of their upcoming contest:

Carlos Alcaraz vs Stefanos Tsitsipas match schedule

The two will contest their quarterfinal clash on Tuesday, June 4, and will play the final match of the day on Court Philippe-Chatrier.

Date: June 4, 2024.

Time: Not before 8:15 p.m. local time (CEST), 7:15 p.m. BST, 2:15 p.m. ET, and 11:45 p.m. IST.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Stefanos Tsitsipas streaming details

Carlos Alcaraz at the 2024 French Open. (Photo: Getty)

Fans can watch Carlos Alcaraz and Stefanos Tsitsipas go toe-to-toe live on the following channels and sites:

France - France TV, Amazon Prime

Europe (All territories except France) - Eurosport

Austria - Servus TV

Belgium - RTBF

Switzerland - SRG SSR

United Kingdom - Eurosport, Discovery+

USA - NBC, Peacock, Tennis Channel, & Bally Sports

Canada - RDS, TSN

Latin America - ESPN

North Africa and Middle East - beIN Sports

Sub-Saharan Africa - Super Sport, Canal+

Asia (All territories) - beIN Sports

China - CCTV, IQIYI

Japan - WOWOW

India - Sony Ten

Vietnam - VTVCab

Taiwan - ELTA TV

South Korea - CJ Media

Australia - Nine Network, Stan Sport

New Zealand - Sky