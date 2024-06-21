"Carlos Alcaraz wanna copy Rafael Nadal's every move";"Complaining when you lose" - Fans react to Spaniard's displeasure with new shot clock rule

Carlos Alcaraz recently expressed his frustration with ATP's new shot clock rule after his second-round defeat to Jack Draper at the Queen's Club Championships. However, his comments were largely met with criticism from the fans.

Alcaraz recently defeated Alexander Zverev in a close five-setter to win his first French Open title. However, he couldn't carry his rhythm to the Queen's Club Championships, as he was ousted 6-7(3), 3-6 in the second round by Draper.

Besides his exit from the ATP 500 event, the Spaniard also drew attention following his argument with the chair umpire, Mohamed Lahyani, in the first set. This was regarding ATP's 25-second “shot clock” rule, where the clock starts on its own, three seconds after the last point. If the player exceeds the allotted time before serving, they may be penalized.

Following the defeat, Carlos Alcaraz expressed his displeasure at the rule, highlighting he barely had time to ask for the balls and couldn't complete his usual bounces.

He said, via iNews:

“I think for the player it is something bad. I finish the point at the net, and I had no time to ask for the balls. I have time just to ask for two balls and no bounces."

The fans, however, largely disapproved of Alcaraz's frustrations, with some drawing comparisons to Rafael Nadal, who has often faced penalties for time violations. One fan sarcastically wrote:

"Not him wanna copy Nadal's every move."

"A certain Spaniard also used to complaint of lack of time even after taking 30sec after every point. Guess, it's a Spaniard problem. #Nadal. #Alcaraz" A fan said.

"Sounds like complaining when you lose. Did he say it after his Cerundolo win?" Another fan wrote, highlighting Alcaraz's recent first-round win against Francisco Cerundolo in straight sets.

Here are a few more reactions:

"Don’t worry carlos… like Nadal, you will get away with the shot clock most of the times." A fan commented.

"Ahh I wondered what he was saying to the umpire. He may be right, but it wasn’t the time to challenge it." A fan expressed.

"It was the same rule for everyone. How many other @atptour players whined & complained this week?" A fan questioned.

Carlos Alcaraz came across a bee during his clash against Jack Draper at the Queen's Club Championships

Carlos Alcaraz at the BNP Paribas Open 2024 - Day 12

Carlos Alcaraz's outing against Jack Draper became even tougher when a bee suddenly invaded the match to seemingly break his focus. In a hilarious turn of events, the 21-year-old was seen swatting the bee and eventually threw it out of the court.

Watch the video below:

Alcaraz also encountered a similar invasion when a swarm of bees interrupted his quarterfinal clash at Indian Wells against Alexander Zverev earlier this year. Unfortunately, the Spaniard was stung by one of those bees but that didn't stop him from beating the German 6-3, 6-1.

