Carlos Alcaraz has expressed his desire to see a fully-fit Rafael Nadal at the 2023 French Open after the latter announced his withdrawal from the upcoming Italian Open on Friday, May 5.

Nadal picked up a hip injury during his second-round loss at the Australian Open in January and hasn't played a match since. At the time, he estimated six to eight weeks for his return but a failure to completely recover saw him pull out of some of his most successful tournaments in Monte-Carlo, Barcelona, and now Rome.

Alcaraz beat Borna Coric 6-4, 6-3 in the semifinals of the 2023 Madrid Open on Friday. In a press conference, he was asked to comment on his idol Nadal's worrying condition. The 20-year-old stated that he wanted to see his compatriot at his best at Roland Garros, which is considered the 14-time champion's backyard.

"It's a shame to see Rafa skip tournaments and the clay tour, which is the most special for him," he said. "Health comes first and if he has decided not to go to Rome, he will have seen that he is not ready. I hope to see him at Roland Garros at 100 percent. The world wants to see him at 100 percent."

Concerns for Nadal are growing among fans and experts since there is no other tournament before Roland Garros left for him to get some match practice. The Paris Major begins on May 28. On Friday, the 36-year-old took to social media to withdraw from the Italian Open, saying that he is yet to regain his fitness.

Nadal has played a total of four tour-level matches so far this season, winning only one. He has struggled with multiple injuries since winning the 2022 French Open last June. He will be aiming to lift his 23rd Major and a record-extending 15th Roland Garros title next month.

Carlos Alcaraz wants to face Rafael Nadal at French Open

Speaking to Marca ahead of the 2023 Madrid Open, Carlos Alcaraz remarked that he wanted to face Rafael Nadal at Roland Garros and added that he could even beat the 14-time champion.

"I have always said that I like to play against the best and Nadal is one of the best in history, there is no doubt about it," Carlos Alcaraz said. "His tournament is Roland Garros, he has more titles, but this is the most symbolic for him. I would love to play him at Roland Garros, measure myself against him, and see what happens. I think I could beat him, but Rafa has a thousand lives there."

Nadal has won 112 out of 115 matches at the French Open, amounting to a win percentage of 97%. The only three players to take him to five sets at Philippe-Chatrier are John Isner, Novak Djokovic, and Felix Auger-Aliassime.

