Carlos Alcaraz withdraws from Rome Masters after Madrid triumph

Carlos Alcaraz announced his withdrawal from the Rome Masters on Sunday, just hours after triumphing at the Madrid Open.

The 19-year-old was scheduled to open his campaign at the Foro Italico against Cristian Garin. However, his place in the main draw in the Italian capital will now be taken up by a lucky loser.

The soon-to-be World No. 6 was supposed to make his debut in Rome this week, but has withdrawn in order to recharge his batteries ahead of Roland Garros.

"I think that, you know, given the state of my feet and my ankle, I am really excited for fighting for a Grand Slam. I think that it's better to rest, to recover my ankle, recover my feet, to be in Paris at 100%" Alcaraz said during his press conference after beating Alexander Zverev in the Madrid final.

Alcaraz twisted his ankle during his quarter-final win against Rafael Nadal last week.

Carlos Alcaraz beats Alexander Zverev to become youngest Madrid champion

Carlos Alcaraz (left) is all smiles after winning the Madrid title.

Carlos Alcaraz went on a tear at the Caja Magica last week. The Spaniard defeated Nikoloz Basilashvili and Cameron Norrie to reach the quarterfinals, where he floored his idol Rafael Nadal in a thrilling three-setter.

A day later, he returned to dump out top seed Novak Djokovic in a third-set tie-break, in the pair's first-ever meeting. In the process, Alcaraz became only the seventh player to beat Nadal and Djokovic in back-to-back matches in the same tournament, and the first to do so on clay.

Alcaraz continued his giant-killing act in the Spanish capital, dismantling defending champion Alexander Zverev in a lopsided 62-minute final to script further history. The 19-year-old became the youngest player to win the Madrid Open title.

Tennis TV @TennisTV RIPPING UP THE SCRIPT



defeats Zverev 6-3 6-1 to become the youngest EVER Madrid champion! RIPPING UP THE SCRIPT @alcarazcarlos03 defeats Zverev 6-3 6-1 to become the youngest EVER Madrid champion! ⚡️ RIPPING UP THE SCRIPT ⚡️@alcarazcarlos03 defeats Zverev 6-3 6-1 to become the youngest EVER Madrid champion! https://t.co/qhEggjhzDg

Following his defeat, Zverev had no qualms admitting that he lost to the "best player in the world right now". The German added that Alcaraz is a future World No. 1.

“I want to congratulate Carlitos. Right now you are the best player in the world. It is great for tennis that we have such a new superstar that is going to win so many Grand Slams, that is going to be World No. 1 and I think is going to win this tournament many more times,” Zverev said.

Following his withdrawal from the Italian Open, Alcaraz's next stop will be Roland Garros, where'll look to make his Grand Slam breakthrough.

