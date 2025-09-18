Carlos Alcaraz's new blond haircut has been the talk of the town lately. Ahead of the 2025 Laver Cup later this week, Alexander Zverev, Taylor Fritz, Casper Ruud, and Reilly Opelka spoke brightly of the World No. 1's hair during a media interaction.Alcaraz shaved his head bald a day before the men's singles main draw action at the US Open had commenced earlier this month - adding to the longstanding lore that he likes getting a haircut before big tournaments. The Spaniard subsequently went on to win his sixth Major title in New York, beating archrival Jannik Sinner 6-2, 3-6, 6-1, 6-4 in the final in two hours and 44 minutes. He then went blond in the aftermath of his Flushing Meadows triumph, much to the surprise of the tennis universe.Following some well-deserved rest, Carlos Alcaraz is set to lead Team Europe in the eighth installment of the Laver Cup this weekend in San Francisco, USA. Earlier on Thursday (September 18), his peers gave their opinions on his new hair. World No. 12 Casper Ruud claimed that he had a new nickname for the 22-year-old - &quot;Silver Fox&quot;.&quot;We have an ongoing discussion of what the nickname should be for him. I think silver fox is pretty good,&quot; Casper Ruud said in an Instagram reel posted by Tennis Channel. &quot;You know, his hair grows so fast, so he was blonde like two days ago but now he's turning silver.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostReilly Opelka, who lost to Alcaraz in the first round of this year's US Open, was much more straightforward in his analysis of the six-time Major winner's knack for getting haircuts.&quot;He just won US Open, do whatever you want,&quot; Reilly Opelka said with a chuckle.Alexander Zverev and Taylor Fritz, meanwhile, both disclosed that they saw the new haircut coming. The German further insisted that Carlos Alcaraz's going blond was a good omen for Team Europe's Laver Cup-winning prospects.&quot;We talked about it, he sent me a picture before I saw it. I mean look, a new haircut works,&quot; Alexander Zverev said. &quot;Everytime he has one, he wins the tournament. So, the same way for Laver Cup.&quot;&quot;I feel like it was coming. I don't think it's bad, I like it,&quot; Taylor Fritz added.The 22-year-old will be hopeful of emulating the same form that saw Team Europe secure their fifth title at the three-day exhibition event in 2024.Carlos Alcaraz set last year's Laver Cup on fire despite never playing at the competition beforeCarlos Alcaraz and Team Europe poses with Laver Cup 2024 trophy| Image Source: GettCarlos Alcaraz was instrumental in Team Europe's triumph on his debut in Berlin, Germany. While the then-World No. 3 dropped his first-ever tie at the tournament in a doubles loss partnering Alexander Zverev on Day 1, he hit top form on Day 2 and Day 3. On the second day, the Spaniard beat Team World's Ben Shelton in straight sets to secure two points. And after the five-time champions fell behind by a deficit of 4-8 by the third day, it was the 23-time ATP singles titlist that saved the day for his team. He first teamed up with Casper Ruud to take down Shelton and Frances Tiafoe, before straight-setting Taylor Fritz in a winner-takes-all match to help Team Europe nab the title by a scoreline of 13-11.