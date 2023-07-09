Carlos Alcaraz has confidently declared that he is well deserving of his World No. 1 ranking and all the accolades that he has been showered with.

At the US Open last year, Alcaraz defeated Casper Ruud 6-4, 2-6, 7-6(1), 6-3 in the final to clinch his maiden Grand Slam title. With that, he also ascended to the top of the ATP rankings.

In doing so, the then-19-year-old became the youngest Major winner since fellow Spaniard Rafael Nadal won the 2005 French Open title. Alcaraz also became the youngest US Open champion since Pete Sampras in 1990.

Alcaraz further became the youngest player to be ranked World No. 1 in the history of the ATP Rankings (since 1973), beating Lleyton Hewitt's record that was set on November 19, 2001.

Since his tour-level debut in 2018, he has racked up 11 titles, along with the prestigious Laureus World Breakthrough of the Year award.

When asked if he was surprised to have achieved so much in the sport at such a young age, Alcaraz confidently stated that he wasn't as he has worked hard to be where he is.

"Well, I'm not surprised honestly 'cause I know my skills. I know what I'm capable of. Is something that I work really hard to be in that position, to be what I am right now. Honestly, I'm not surprised at all," he said at a press conference.

Carlos Alcaraz downs Nicolas Jarry, goes through to Wimbledon 2023 4R

Carlos Alcaraz at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships.

Carlos Alcaraz overcame Nicolas Jarry's challenge to go through to the Round of 16 at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships.

Alcaraz overcame an attacking Jarry under the roof on Centre Court on Saturday to win 6-3, 6-7(6), 6-3, 7-5 in three hours and 56 minutes. Having lost a set for the first time at SW19 this fortnight, Alcaraz managed to bounce back against the Chilean to take his win-loss record to 43-4 for the season.

After the match, the 20-year-old stated that he was both excited and exhausted to progress to the fourth round. The Spaniard further said that the win gave him more confidence in his abilities on grass, a surface that's long been considered his 'weakest'.

"I'm really happy, but exhausted at the same time. No, I'm really happy to get through that really tough match. Really happy to be able to play my second first round here in Wimbledon. Really excited to know my opponent. Really excited to play the next round," he said.

"This match made me a lot of confidence honestly. Every match that I win on Centre Court is better for me to get into this court, this atmosphere. I feel really comfortable on that court. I feel with a lot of confidence right now," he added.

Alcaraz will next take on unseeded Italian Matteo Berrettini in a blockbuster clash at Wimbledon on Monday, with a place in the quarterfinals on the line.

