"Carlos Alcaraz has made everything perfect at the right time" - Andrey Rublev

Andrey Rublev comes into the Madrid Masters as a recent winner at the Serbia Open, playing against World No. 1 Novak Djokovic in the final. He will play his first match of the Mutua Madrid Open against British wildcard Jack Draper.

In an interview with El Mundo, the 24-year-old shared his thoughts about Carlos Alcaraz and drew similarities between their respective Spanish coaches. Rublev also lauded the youngster's love for the game in addition to the enormous talent that Alcaraz possesses.

He has made everything perfect at the right time. The first thing is the enormous talent of him. The second thing is that he really loves tennis, playing, working, not what he can get from tennis, that doesn't matter to him, and you can easily see that.

Alcaraz celebrates with coach Ferrero at the Miami Open

How the Carlos Alcaraz - Carlos Ferrero coaching combination compares to Rublev's coaching association with Fernando Vicente

Rublev was asked if he found similarities between his association with Vicente and the Alcaraz-Ferrero coaching combination.

The Russian emphasized that Ferrero began coaching Alcaraz at an early age and that he couldn't imagine himself with a different coach on tour. Rublev also mentioned that both he and the 18-year-old took three or four seasons to reach the level they are currently at.

"Yes, it's similar, but Carlos started with Ferrero when he was 14 or 15 years old; In my case, I started with 19. I have a great connection with Fernando, on and off the pitch, and I can't imagine myself with another coach. It took me three or four seasons to get to the level where I am now. "

"It has taken him a similar amount of time to be where he is, but he started working properly long before I did. I repeat, he has done everything when he had to do it and has all the virtues outlined. That's why he's so good already now."

Rublev, who has been a quarterfinalist at three Grand Slams, also opined that coach Juan Carlos Ferrero is the perfect choice for Alcaraz.

"At his age, he has made a perfect choice with Juan Carlos Ferrero. It is a magnificent combination."

The Russian, on the other hand, has also made great strides under the tutelage of Spaniard Fernando Vicente. He's been working with the former player since 2017.

After making it to the French Open and US Open quarterfinals in 2020, Rublev went on to reach the last-eight at the 2021 Australian Open as well. He broke into the top-10 of the ATP rankings in October 2020 and has been in the top-10 since.

Rublev will take on Jack Draper on Tuesday.

