Carlos Moya recalls how Federer & Djokovic stumbled while trying to win 21st Slam, says Rafael Nadal was able to "control his nerves" in a similar situation

In a recent interview with Onda Cero, Rafael Nadal's coach Carlos Moya spoke highly about how his charge was able to take his first chance to win a 21st Slam. Pointing out how Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic stumbled at the finish line in their own attempts, Moya claimed that Nadal was able to "control his nerves" under pressure and "seize his chance".

Rafael Nadal emerged victorious at the 2022 Australian Open by defeating Daniil Medvedev in the final. That helped him break the three-way tie with Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic for most Slams won, giving him a record-breaking 21st Major.

In the interview, Moya recalled how Federer failed to capitalize on two match points when he had the chance to win a chance to win his 21st Slam, at Wimbledon 2019. He also highlighted how Djokovic buckled under the pressure and played "one of his worst matches in years" in the final of the 2021 US Open, where he was bidding for his 21st Grand Slam title.

Moya believes Nadal fared better when he found himself in a similar situation, winning the final of the Melbourne Slam despite having been two sets down at one point.

"What's amazing is how he seized his chance," Moya said. "Roger had two match points to win the 21st Grand Slam and could not convert them. Novak couldn't resist the pressure and played one of the worst matches in years in the final of the US Open 2021. But Rafa was able to recover from a bad start and control his nerves, while knowing that he was facing a great opportunity in his career."

Moya joined Nadal's coaching team in 2016, and the two have won seven Grand Slam titles together since then.

Carlos Moya feels Rafael Nadal will be "one of the big favorites" at Roland Garros 2022

In the same interview, Carlos Moya also claimed that if healthy, Rafael Nadal would be among the top contenders at the upcoming French Open. He went on to assert that doing well in Paris is a "big goal" for the 35-year-old right now.

"He will be one of the big favorites at Roland Garros 2022 if he is healthy," Moya said. "And this tournament is the big goal at the moment."

Rafael Nadal is the most successful player in the history of Roland Garros, having won the title on a whopping 13 occasions. His win-loss record at the claycourt Slam currently stands at 105-3.

