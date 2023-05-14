Caroline Garcia appeared teary-eyed after being defeated in the third round of the 2023 Italian Open. In the aftermath of the loss, the Frenchwoman reflected on her tough season so far and mulled over what went wrong.

Caroline Garcia lost to World No. 100 Camilla Osorio 4-6, 4-6 in straight sets in the third round in Rome, following which the World No. 4 opened up about her rugged form in 2023 in a post-match interview with French publication L'Equipe.

Garcia lamented that she was "sinking" on her own and that any efforts she took to better her game were not proving fruitful. Having faced numerous underwhelming results in 2023, the 29-year-old went as far as to say that playing tennis has now become a "nightmare" for her.

"I sank on my own. I'm making the effort, but it doesn't work. I would like to know why, to be able to control it. But no, it's sinking me more and more. Instead to enjoy the moment on the pitch, it becomes a nightmare," she said.

At the same time, Caroline Garcia seems to have pinpointed her problems this year, as she admitted that bad timings, misreading situations, and lack of game concentration were the main reasons why her progress has been hampered.

"For a few weeks, and even since the beginning of the year, I have had bad timings. I misread the trajectories. Surely a problem of concentration, of game reading. I find it difficult to explain it," Garcia said.

Caroline Garcia also analyzed the mistakes that led to her downfall against Osorio, highlighting that she wasn't positioned well enough to hit hard shots. She also felt she made a lot of "silly mistakes," especially in terms of placement and lucidity.

"I'm not well enough positioned to hit as hard as I would like or to advance as much. These are silly mistakes, errors of placement or lucidity because the legs, the placement and the commitment are not there," Garcia opened up.

Garcia has lost a lot of many matches to lower-ranked players this year. In Madrid prior to the Italian Open, she was pummelled by Mayar Sherif in the Round of 32. This came after the Frenchwoman had lost to Anastasia Potapova (Stuttgart), Sorana Cristea (Indian Wells and Miami), and Magda Linette (Australian Open).

These results are even more glaring as Garcia had a real shot at becoming World No. 1 at the start of the year, seeing as she was not defending many points during the first half of the year.

Caroline Garcia becomes the latest seed to be toppled in Rome

Caroline Garcia's loss to Camilla Osorio means that five of the top 10 seeds in the women's singles draw of the 2023 Italian Open have now crashed out. These results are all the more conspicuos in the bottom half of the draw, where sixth seed Coco Gauff is the only top 10 seed left now.

The upsets in the bottom half include losses for Aryna Sabalenka (second seed), Jessica Pegula (third seed), and Caroline Garcia (fifth seed). Jessica Pegula lost to Taylor Townsend, and Aryna Sabalenka was bettered by Sofia Kenin in the second round.

These results have opened the opportunity for Gauff to go deep into the tournament and gain some momentum ahead of Roland Garros, where she will be defending her runner-up points from last year.

