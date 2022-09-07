"Caroline Garcia carries the same sense of absolute inevitability as Bianca Andreescu in 2019 and Emma Raducanu in 2021" - Tennis fans react to Frenchwoman's victory over Coco Gauff in US Open QF

Caroline Garcia continued her miraculous run at the 2022 US Open, defeating Coco Gauff in the quarterfinals on Tuesday. Playing the American in front of her home crowd, Garcia showed no signs of nerves, dominating the contest throughout to record a commanding 6-3, 6-4 win.

With the victory, the Frenchwoman booked her first ever semifinal spot in a Major, improving on the quarterfinal exit at the 2017 French Open. She also became the third-ever Frenchie to reach the semifinals at Flushing Meadows in the Open Era, following in the footsteps of Amelie Mauresmo and Mary Pierce.

WTA Insider @WTA_insider



Her win over Gauff extends her win streak to 13.



Garcia is the 3rd Frenchwoman in the Open Era to make the Caroline Garcia advances to her 1st major semifinal without dropping a set. She has lost just 27 games en route.Her win over Gauff extends her win streak to 13.Garcia is the 3rd Frenchwoman in the Open Era to make the #USOpen semis (Mauresmo, Pierce). Caroline Garcia advances to her 1st major semifinal without dropping a set. She has lost just 27 games en route. Her win over Gauff extends her win streak to 13. Garcia is the 3rd Frenchwoman in the Open Era to make the #USOpen semis (Mauresmo, Pierce).

Tennis fans reacted to Garcia's victory with joy, stating that there was a sense of inevitability to the World No. 17 in New York this year that was very similar to Emma Raducanu's title run last year and Bianca Andreescu's title triumph in 2019. One fan commented on the same:

"At the risk of jinxing it, Caroline Garcia carries the same sense of absolute inevitability as Bianca Andreescu in 2019 and Emma Raducanu in 2021."

Another fan, on the other hand, noted that the 28-year-old's run was not all that surprising, considering she came into the tournament on the back of a title run at the preceding WTA 1000 Cincinnati Open.

"Okay you can’t be doing a victory lap for calling Garcia a dark horse to win before the tourney she was the Cincy champ and probably a top 3 favorite for the tourney."

Fans were also sympathetic towards Gauff, remarking that she had a bright future ahead of her and that there was no shame in losing to a redlining Garcia who was in the form of her life. One fan tweeted:

"Remember people, Coco Gauff is only 18 years old & in the future she will be the USA’s # 1 superstar . Yes she was beaten tonight for a chance to get to the semi finals of the US Open by a-red hot talent in Garcia. Caroline has beaten 6 players recently in the top-20."

Here are a few more reactions from fans:

Black Spin Global @BlackSpinGlobal Coco Gauff, keep your head up young lady! Quarter-finals of the US Open at 18 years old is a remarkable achievement. - Eugene Coco Gauff, keep your head up young lady! Quarter-finals of the US Open at 18 years old is a remarkable achievement. - Eugene

Christopher Clarey 🇺🇸 🇫🇷 🇪🇸 @christophclarey



Not even the rising American Coco Gauff and a packed partisan crowd in Arthur Ashe Stadium.



My latest from New York (will update)

Vansh @vanshv2k Caroline Garcia is on an absolute roll now. Has won 29 of her last 33 matches. An incredible commitment to fearless attacking tennis and better nerve management + unpredictable serving patterns. Caroline Garcia is on an absolute roll now. Has won 29 of her last 33 matches. An incredible commitment to fearless attacking tennis and better nerve management + unpredictable serving patterns.

KENNY BEECHAM @KOT4Q Shoutout to Caroline Garcia. Legit dominating performance.



CoCo will be back! Shoutout to Caroline Garcia. Legit dominating performance. CoCo will be back!

Nick McCarvel @NickMcCarvel



She’s into her first career SF at a major. Will face Ons Jabeur This second coming of Caroline Garcia has been an outright joy to watch. And the tennis has been phenomenal.She’s into her first career SF at a major. Will face Ons Jabeur #usopen This second coming of Caroline Garcia has been an outright joy to watch. And the tennis has been phenomenal.She’s into her first career SF at a major. Will face Ons Jabeur #usopen

Tick Tock Tennis @TickTockTennis Oh My God, She's on X-Games Mode



Caroline Garcia has become practically unplayable, relentlessly taking it to her opponents on every single point.



Garcia does just about everything right under the lights on Ashe Stadium, defeating Coco Gauff 6-3, 6-4 to reach the semifinals. Oh My God, She's on X-Games ModeCaroline Garcia has become practically unplayable, relentlessly taking it to her opponents on every single point.Garcia does just about everything right under the lights on Ashe Stadium, defeating Coco Gauff 6-3, 6-4 to reach the semifinals. https://t.co/6SgyCHtedF

Caroline Garcia takes on Ons Jabeur in 2022 US Open semifinals

Following her victory over Coco Gauff, Caroline Garcia will lock horns with fifth seed Ons Jabeur in the semifinals of the 2022 US Open. The Tunisian scored a straight-sets victory of her own in the quarterfinals, defeating Ajla Tomljanovic to set up a meeting with the Frenchwoman.

Both previous meetings between the pair on the WTA tour have gone in favor of Jabeur, with their most recent encounter coming at the 2020 Australian Open. Their 2019 US Open meeting saw Jabeur, then unseeded, beat the 27th seeded Garcia in straight sets.

