Caroline Garcia reveals one thing every player should learn from Madison Keys in touching message to Australian Open champ

Madison Keys winning her maiden Grand Slam tournament at the Australian Open has already become the feel-good story of the tennis season, and Caroline Garcia would testify to just as much.

Ad

Speaking to The National in a recent interview, Garcia lauded Keys for not only her efforts to lift the trophy Down Under but also her candour after the win.

The Frenchwoman was appreciative of Keys admitting that beginning to feel proud of her career helped her take some pressure off. That sort of content and relaxed approach to the sport, she said, could do a world of good to young players.

Ad

Trending

"I was super happy for her," Caroline Garcia said of Madison Keys. “I read and heard a lot what she said about how she believes she won it because she finally became proud of her career and it was just an extra thing."

"And this is something I think all the kids, everyone who starts to learn to play tennis and all those who want to be a pro should hear," she added.

Ad

Garcia went on to thank Keys for sharing her story of an improbable Grand Slam triumph with the world, reiterating that everyone could learn a thing or two from it.

"And I think it's great that she shared her journey and how she believes she finally won a slam. Like everyone should write it down on their tennis bag," Caroline Garcia said.

Ad

Notably, Keys had reached just her second Grand Slam final at the 2025 Australian Open earlier in January this year. Her previous attempt to lift a trophy at this level had ended in heartbreak as she lost a lopsided final to Sloane Stephens at the US Open way back in 2017. At the Australian Open this year, she finally got her hands on the trophy after beating two-time defending champion Aryna Sabalenka in the summit clash.

Ad

Madison Keys continues purple patch, Caroline Garcia looks to rediscover form

Madison Keys at the BNP Paribas Open. (Source: Getty)

Madison Keys has continued her purple patch that saw her lift the Australian Open title at Indian Wells, scoring two wins to move into the fourth round.

Ad

With wins over Anastasia Potapova and Elise Mertens, she has now extended her winning streak to nine matches. She will take on Donna Vekic in the last-16 encounter.

Garcia, meanwhile, is looking to rediscover her form, having made a slow start to the 2025 season. She has not won back-to-back this year and exited Indian Wells in the second round after losing to defending champion Iga Swiatek.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback