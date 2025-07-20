  • home icon
Caroline Garcia ties the knot with boyfriend Borja Duran in France as newlyweds receive heartwarming send-off

By Nancy Singh
Published Jul 20, 2025 20:10 GMT
2025 Laureus World Sport Awards Madrid - Source: Getty
Caroline Garcia and Borja Duran - Source: Getty

The French tennis star Caroline Garcia got married to her boyfriend, Borja Duran, on Saturday, July 19. The couple started dating each other in 2023 and announced their engagement in June last year.

Garcia and Duran met each other for the first time in 2023, while co-hosting the Tennis Insider podcast, and soon their professional association turned into a romantic one. After dating for almost a year, they shared the news of their engagement on social media in June 2024.

Multiple pictures and videos of their wedding celebration are making the rounds on social media. In one video shared by We Are Tennis France page on X, the couple was spotted receiving a heartwarming wedding send-off as the guests showered petals at them.

The post's caption read:

"Long live the newly weds. Caroline Garcia sealed her union with Borja Duran yesterday. All our best wishes for happiness 💖"
A few months before her wedding, Garcia announced her retirement from tennis, citing focusing on her body and personal goals. She revealed that the French Open was the final Grand Slam tournament of her career; however, she will be participating in a few more tournaments this year and then bid the sport adieu by the end of 2025.

Caroline Garcia opened up about her new podcast with Borja Duran

In an interview with Tennis.com in May 2025, Caroline Garcia opened up about her new podcast, the 'Tennis Insider Club,' with her now-husband and co-host, Borja Duran. Calling it a good experience, she said that they have started this podcast to help the players freely talk about everything.

Stating that she and Duran wanted to create a safe space for the players, she said:

“We are a small enterprise for now, but it’s been a very good experience to be on the other side. We were in a good position to help players, coaches, athletes from all sports, to talk more freely about everything: how they started, what they’ve been through. We are both big fans of listening to podcasts, and we wanted create a free environment, a safe place for them to share things and talk to fans about how they went through some difficult moments in their career."
Further opening up about how she and Duran support and help each other, she added:

“Borja is always complaining about the way I say ‘able’ and ‘since.’ He’s tired of correcting it but it keeps coming!We think what helps us is the combination of my experience on the tour and Borja’s experience off the tour. We have different points of view and so we ask different questions."

On the tennis side, Caroline Garcia opened her 2025 season by competing at the Australian Open, where she was defeated by Naomi Osaka in the opening round. The former World No. 4 also suffered a first-round exit at the 2025 French Open, the last professional tournament she played at.

