Caroline Wozniacki attends Justin Bieber concert alongside husband David Lee

Former World No. 1 Caroline Wozniacki was seen attending a Justin Bieber concert on Wednesday in Miami with her husband and former NBA player David Lee.

The Danish superstar has always been a fan of Justin Bieber and shared her excitement of watching the music icon live on her Instagram story.

Wozniacki walked away from the sport after the 2020 Australian Open. Her last match was a 7-5, 3-6, 7-5 loss against Ons Jabeur in the third round in Melbourne.

One of the primary reasons Wozniacki retired so early was due to her health. The Dane was diagnosed with rheumatoid arthritis in 2018 but continued to play on for a while despite her ranking taking a massive hit.

Despite being diagnosed with the disease before the 2018 US Open, Wozniacki competed at the Major, losing in the second round to Lesia Tsurenko. Incredibly, she won the China Open soon after without dropping a set.

Wozniacki won the 2018 Australian Open and reached the pinnacle of the WTA rankings in 2010.

Caroline Wozniacki wed David Lee in 2019

Caroline Wozniacki and David Lee have been together since 2017 and were married in June of 2019.

Their wedding involved Serena Williams as the bridesmaid and featured many high-profile tennis players as guests such as Angelique Kerber, Agnieszka Radwańska and Urszula Radwańska.

Many NBA stars were also in attendance, including Pau Gasol, formerly of the Los Angeles Lakers, and Harrison Barnes, who played for the Golden State Warriors alongside Lee.

In 2021, Wozniacki and Lee welcomed their first child, Olivia, into the world. Wozniacki often takes to her social media platforms to share pictures of her daughter, husband and friends.

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala