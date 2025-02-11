Caroline Wozniacki beams with pride as daughter Olivia gets ready for picture day; shares adorable bonding moment between son James & sister

Caroline Wozniacki shared a heartwarming photo of her daughter, Olivia, preparing for "picture day" at school . Wozniacki also captured a sweet moment between Olivia and her son, James.

Wozniacki married retired NBA All-Star David Lee in June 2019 in Italy. The couple share two children together - their daughter, whom they named, Olivia Lee Wozniacki was born on June 11, 2021 and their son, James Wozniacki Lee was born a a year later, on October 24, 2022.

Caroline Wozniacki often takes to social media to share the precious moments she spent with her children and family . Recently, she posted a heartwarming video of Olivia and James engrossed in a picture book together.

The former World No.1 also posted an adorable picture of Olivia dressed in her school uniform, complete with pigtails and red bows, ready for her school "picture day."

“❤️ ❤️ ❤️ ," Wozniacki captioned her Instagram story.

“Picture day! Olivia is ready ❤️ ," she added.

Caroline Wozniacki was scheduled to kick off her 2025 season at the Australian Open but she withdrew from the tournament for undisclosed reasons.

Caroline Wozniacki opens up about motherhood: “I need to take time out for me and not to feel guilty of taking a few hours away from the kids"

During a press conference last year, Caroline Wozniacki opened up about the challenges of balancing motherhood with her professional tennis career . She expressed that being a mother is the "best job in the world" and is something she truly "appreciates."

“Having kids is a big difference . Obviously, you know, my kids are there every single day, and I really appreciate it . It's the best job in the world, and I love it . I try to make sure that I am still there as 100% present mom while I'm also trying to balance being the best tennis player that I possibly can be," Wozniacki said.

Wozniacki shared that finding a balance between being a mother and a tennis player can be difficult at times. She admitted that when she takes time away from her children to focus on training and recovery, she often feels guilty as a mom.

“I think that's where sometimes it can get a little tricky. Obviously my family is the most important thing to me, but at the same time, I love winning . I need to take time out for me and be able to recover and play and practice as much as I can and try not to feel guilty of taking a few hours away from the kids. I think that sometimes that mom guilt comes out, but I try and manage it as well as I can," she added.

Caroline Wozniacki last competed at the 2024 US Open, where she defeated Nao Hibino and Renata Zarazua in the first and second rounds, respectively. She then overcame Jessika Ponchet in the third round before being defeated by 22nd seed Beatriz Haddad Maia in the fourth round.

