Caroline Wozniacki and David Lee become parents for the 2nd time, share first glimpse of baby boy

Caroline Wozniacki took to social media on Thursday to announce the birth of her son to her fans. The former World No. 1 has embraced motherhood for the second time since welcoming her first-born, Olivia, in June last year.

Wozniacki, who married long-time partner and former NBA player David Lee in 2019, introduced her newborn to her fans via an endearing photograph of Olivia beside her baby brother. She revealed her child's name as James Wozniacki Lee, and confirmed that he is in good health.

"Family of 4! James Wozniacki Lee born October 24, 2022. Everybody is healthy and Olivia is thrilled to be a big sister," the Dane wrote on Instagram.

The news saw a flurry of congratulatory messages from within and beyond the tennis fraternity, with the likes of Holger Rune, Carla Suarez Navarro and golfer Jessica Korda showering their best wishes on the 2018 Australian Open champion.

Caroline Wozniacki called time on her career in 2020 at Melbourne Park. With a recent diagnosis of rheumatoid arthritis restricting her from performing at her best capacity, a 29-year-old Wozniacki announced that she was ready to embark on a journey away from the tennis court and start a family.

"I've realised that there is a lot more in life that I'd like to accomplish off the court," the Dane said while announcing her imminent retirement. "Getting married to David was one of those goals and starting a family with him while continuing to travel the world and helping raise awareness about rheumatoid arthritis are all passions of mine moving forward."

Caroline Wozniacki was synonymous with consistency and tenacity in her time

Caroline Wozniacki with the 2018 Australian Open trophy

Despite drawing the curtains on her career at the age of 29, Caroline Wozniacki's exploits on the tennis court have been nothing short of remarkable. A prodigious teenager, the Dane made her first Grand Slam final at the 2009 US Open before clinching the No. 1 ranking a year later as a 20-year-old.

Wozniacki was also the first player from her country to scale the summit of the rankings. She went on to make another final at Flushing Meadows in 2014, but lost to Serena Williams in straight sets. Her third attempt at an elusive Major title, however, did not go in vain as she prevailed over Simona Halep in three sets to bag the trophy in Melbourne in 2018.

She also boasts of 55 final appearances on the WTA tour, having converted 30 of them into titles, a majority of which came on hardcourts.

Poll : 0 votes