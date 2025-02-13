Caroline Wozniacki, Belinda Bencic & tennis world send love to Angelique Kerber after German's 2nd pregnancy announcement

Angelique Kerber is eagerly preparing to welcome a new addition to her family. The WTA ex-pro recently shared a heartwarming update on her pregnancy. This was graced by an outpouring of love and blessings from the tennis community. The list includes Caroline Wozniacki, Belinda Bencic and more.

The German welcomed her first daughter in February 2023, which kept her away from the sport for an extended period. Her long hiatus finally ended in January 2024, when she appeared in a showdown against Danielle Collins at the Australian Open and lost in three sets.

Kerber last competed at the 2024 Olympic Games and later said goodbye to the tennis world, marking an end to her glorious career. After a long time of keeping herself out of the public eye, she dropped an update about her second pregnancy. In a picture shared on Instagram, she was seen alongside her first daughter, Liana, forming a heart gesture with her hands.

As soon as she dropped the update, members of the tennis community joined the celebration by dropping adorable reactions on her Instagram post.

Polish tennis star Agnieszka Radwańska dropped a comment full of love emojis.

Agnieszka Radwańska's comment - Source: Angelique Kerber's Instagram

German WTA star Sabine Lisicki also joined the party by expressing excitement over the update. She wrote:

"Yes, I'm so happy for you ❤️❤️."

Sabine Lisicki's comment on Angelique Kerber's Instagram post - Source: Instagram

WTA stars Caroline Wozniacki, Tatjana Maria and Belinda Bencic also came forward to congratulate the German by flooding her comment section with red hearts.

Tatjana Maria, Belinda Bencic and Caroline Wozniacki's comment on Angelique Kerber's Instagram Post - Source: Instagram

Angelique Kerber admits to not having enough time to miss tennis

Gala for the "Sportsman of the Year" award - Source: Getty

Former WTA pro-Angelique Kerber gave an unexpected response when asked if she misses the sport. After her retirement in 2024, she shared insights into her post-retirement life. In an interview with Tennis Channel DE, she said that she enjoys having more time to cherish adorable moments with friends and family.

"I haven't had much time to think about whether I miss tennis. I continue to do my sport, but I don't have much free time. I'm trying to enjoy time with my family and friends right now. Then we'll see what happens," the 37-year-old said.

The WTA star has now stepped away from the sport as she focuses on cherishing precious moments with her family. With the revelation of her second pregnancy, friends from the tennis community are eagerly celebrating this milestone.

