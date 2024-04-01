Caroline Wozniacki catches up with Monica Puig as duo reunite and share a 'good laugh' at Charleston Open

Caroline Wozniacki caught up with Monica Puig at the Credit One Charleston Open. The Dane is set to kickstart her campaign at the WTA 500 tournament in the Round of 64 against Mccartney Kessler.

Wozniacki is going into the Credit One Charleston Open after a Round-of-64 exit at the Miami Open. The former World No. 1 won her first-round match in Miami against Clara Burel. However, the Dane's run was stopped in its tracks by Anhelina Kalinina in the next round.

Puig, an Olympic gold medalist, retired from tennis in June 2022. The Puerto Rican amassed two singles titles on the WTA Tour and reached her career-high ranking of World No. 27 in September 2016. Since her retirement, Puig has worked as a commentator and analyst in association with various networks, including Tennis Channel.

The official social media page of the Credit One Charleston Open shared an endearing moment as Wozniacki and Puig ran into each other and shared a laugh. The Puerto Rican later shared the same moment via her official Instagram handle with the caption:

"Always a good laugh with @carowozniacki"

Wozniacki later shared the post herself via Instagram.

Caroline Wozniacki's Instagram post showing her meeting with Monica Puig at the Credit One Charleston Open

When Caroline Wozniacki and Monica Puig's Miami Open encounter stirred up controversy

Caroline Wozniacki playing against Monica Puig at the 2018 Miami Open 2018

Caroline Wozniacki and Monica Puig faced each other in the second round of the 2018 Miami Open. The Dane dismantled the Puerto Rican 6-0 in the first set, but surprisingly went on to lose the contest.

Wozniacki later claimed via a social media post that members of the crowd in attendance threatened her family.

"During the match last night, people in the crowd threatened my family, wished death upon my mom and dad, called me names that I can't repeat here and told my fiance's niece and nephew (who are 10 years old) to shut the f**k up, meanwhile security and staff did nothing to prevent this and even accepted this to take place," the Dane wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Later, Puig was asked if she heard the threats. In her answer, the Puerto Rican said that she had not heard anything.

"I didn't hear anything. The crowd was very emotional and very excited the previous night. But I can't say. I didn't hear anything," Puig said (via Express).

Puig would go on to reach the Round of 16 before being ousted by Danielle Collins, the 2024 Miami Open women's singles champion.