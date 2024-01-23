Caroline Wozniacki congratulates Michael Phelps as American swimming legend welcomes 4th child with wife Nicole Johnson

Caroline Wozniacki conveyed her best wishes to swimming legend Michael Phelps after he and his wife, Nicole Johnson, announced the birth of their fourth child on social media.

In a joint post with Johnson on Instagram, Phelps announced that his family has now grown to six after the couple welcomed their fourth son, Nico Michael Phelps, on January 16.

"@mrs.nicolephelps and I wanna welcome Nico Michael Phelps to the world. Born on 1/16," Phelps wrote alongside a picture of the couple with Nico in Phelps' arms.

"We’re so blessed to be given a 4th child," the caption continued. "We’re now a family of 6! 😁😁🤪😂."

The pair, who have been married since 2016, also share sons Boomer, 7; Beckett, 5; and Maverick, 4.

Women's tennis legend Caroline Wozniacki commented on the post to congratulate the couple on the birth of their fourth child.

"❤️❤️❤️ congratulations!" Wozniacki wrote.

Wozniacki, a mother of two, shares Olivia Wozniacki Lee, 2, and James Wozniacki Lee, 1, with her husband, former NBA basketball player David Lee. The Dane is currently forging her comeback to tennis after initially retiring from the sport at the 2020 Australian Open.

Caroline Wozniacki's return to the Australian Open ends in second round

Caroline Wozniacki

Caroline Wozniacki returned to tennis in August 2023 after over three years away from the sport. During her brief hiatus, the Dane became the mother of two children. She marked her comeback to the WTA tour at the Canadian Open and won her first match back, defeating Kimberly Birrell in the opening round in Montreal.

The 33-year-old picked up her next win at the 2023 US Open. The former Australian Open champion rolled back the years and reached the fourth round in New York. En route, she ousted Tatiana Prozorova, No. 11 seed Petra Kvitova, and Jennifer Brady before losing to eventual champion Coco Gauff.

Caroline Wozniacki began her 2024 season at the ASB Classic in Auckland, New Zealand. The Dane's stay in the WTA 250 tournament was short-lived, as she was ousted in the opening round by No. 2 seed and eventual runner-up Elina Svitolina.

Wozniacki's next tournament was the 2024 Australian Open, where she was awarded a wildcard to compete in the main draw. She won her opening-round match against last year's semifinalist Magda Linette. Wozniacki won the first set 6-2 and was in cruise control of the contest when the Pole retired in the second set.

The Dane lost in the second round against young Russian Maria Timofeeva, who came back from one set down to clinch the match 1-6, 6-4, 6-1.