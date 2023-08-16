Caroline Wozniacki has stated that she was not happy with her schedule but vowed to work harder after crashing out of the Cincinnati Open.

Wozniacki went down 6-4, 6-4 to Varvara Gracheva in the first round of the Western & Southern Open in Ohio on Tuesday. She was originally scheduled to play Elina Svitolina in her opening game but the Ukrainian pulled out of the tournament due to an injury.

After the early exit from the Cincinnati Open, Wozniacki admitted that she could not find her rhythm.

"In general I didn't think I played very well. I think I didn't really find my rhythm. I had nine breakpoints and won none of them. That's just not good enough when you're playing against players on this level," she said.

Wozniacki further stated that she did not feel comfortable with her routine during the Cincinnati Masters.

"I thought last week, I thought I was pretty pleased about where I was. I think this week I don't feel like my timing is exactly where I want it to be, so I'm just going to go back and work hard," she said.

The former World No. 1, however, pledged to hustle in her preparation for the US Open.

"I will stay here for a little while and work hard and just kind of get a bunch of tennis in and put some hours in. I still have about 10 days to prepare for the US Open. There is quite a few things that I feel like I need to do better," Caroline Wozniacki said.

"I don't feel the expectations from anyone else" - Caroline Wozniacki

Caroline Wozniacki

Caroline Wozniacki recently came out of retirement after a break of more than three years. She made a winning start to the second leg of her career at the Canadian Open last week.

Wozniacki registered a comfortable victory over Kimberly Birrell in the first round in Montreal. But Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova defeated her in the next round.

During the post-match conference on Tuesday, Wozniacki suggested she needed time to acclimatize after such a lengthy interval.

"I believe in myself, and I believe that I can. Obviously, it's just taking me a little bit of time just to get used to the matches again and competing in real tournaments," she said.

The Dane further denied carrying any burden from the expectations of others.

"But, you know, I don't really feel the expectations from everyone else. I think I have always just been, you know, tough on myself. I'm looking for perfection, which is not possible in this sport, but, you know, just gonna work hard and try and play better and better," Wozniacki added.