"I want to be like you, I want to play tennis" - Caroline Wozniacki reveals daughter Olivia's insistence on accompanying her to work at US Open

As Caroline Wozniacki prepares for her US Open 2023 campaign, she recently spoke about her daughter Olivia and how she has already taken a liking to tennis. The Danish star also talked about handling a city like New York while being there for a tournament and having two kids with her at the same time.

Wozniacki recently returned to tennis after previously retiring at the 2020 Australian Open, with the upcoming US Open being her first Grand Slam tournament since the return.

The 33-year-old was asked how she's handling New York, being there with her children during her pre-tournament press conference.

"I love New York. Before I had kids, when I was young, even now, I think it takes a little more of an effort just to make sure the kids have everything they kind of need," Wozniacki said.

The former World No. 1 also shared a funny tidbit from her everyday life with her kids.

"Yesterday, I was trying to get Olivia outside after she woke up in the morning. From basically the moment she woke up, she goes, Mama, mama, did you remember? I was like, What? Did you bring the tennis balls back?

"I actually forgot. Thankfully, my dad had gotten some of those softer ones. We were there basically in the hotel room until lunch because she wouldn't stop playing tennis. That was interesting (smiling)," she added.

The Dane then mentioned how her daughter Olivia told her that she wanted to be like her, a professional tennis player.

"This morning before I went on site as well, she said, 'Mommy, mommy, can I go with you to work? I want to be like you. I want to play tennis,'" Wozniacki said.

"Those are cute things. I said, 'We can play tennis in the afternoon. I already know what my plans are this afternoon: getting my reps in (smiling),'" she concluded.

Caroline Wozniacki to play her first Grand Slam since 2022 at the US Open

Caroline Wozniacki at the 2019 US Open

Former World No. 1 Caroline Wozniacki will make her Grand Slam comeback at the 2023 US Open, after not playing at a Major tournament since the 2020 Australian Open.

The last time the 33-year-old Dane played in a Grand Slam, she fell in the third round to Ons Jabeur in three sets.

Now, almost three years later, Wozniacki returns to the Majors with her son James, who is 9 months old, and daughter Olivia, who is two years old. She joins an elite group of tennis moms who have made comebacks, including but not limited to Elina Svitolina, Victoria Azarenka, Kim Clijsters, and Serena Williams.

Caroline Wozniacki doesn't yet know who she will face in the first round of the tournament, as the draw paired her with a yet-unknown qualifier.

Wozniacki didn't manage to win the US Open in her career, losing in two finals. In 2009, she was defeated by Kim Clijsters, 5-7, 3-6, and in 2014, she was bested by Serena Williams, 3-6, 3-6.