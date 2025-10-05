Caroline Wozniacki delightedly shows off $98,000 worth 'push present' from husband David Lee after they welcome baby No. 3

Caroline Wozniacki recently showed off the incredible push present given to her by her husband David Lee. The Danish tennis star gushed over the gesture as she expressed her delight over the $98,000-worth gift.Wozniacki and Lee are a power couple of the sporting world. The duo began dating in 2016, getting engaged a year later before tying the knot in 2019. Wozniacki and Lee welcomed their first child, a daughter named Olivia in 2021, before giving birth to a son named James in 2022. In 2025, the couple added another member to their family as they welcomed their third child, a son named Max.Most recently, Caroline Wozniacki showed off the push present she received for baby number three. Taking to her Instagram stories, she shared a snap of the $98,000-worth Hermes Mini Kelly II 20 Vert d'eau Matte Alligator bag, writing,“My favorite kind of unpacking. Hubby knows a good push present.”Via @carowozniacki on InstagramCaroline Wozniacki shares adorable glimpse of her childrenWozniacki with her daughter at the 2024 Australian Open: (Image Source: Getty)Over the last few years, Caroline Wozniacki has embraced the role of motherhood and often gives fans glimpses of her day-to-day life with her three children. Recently, the Danish tennis star shared a heartwarming snap of her elder daughter and son, Olivia and James, posing with their younger brother Max. She captioned the photos,“Feeling grateful everyday for the family we built.” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAfter giving birth to her second son James in 2022, Wozniacki returned to professional tennis a year later at the US Open. Reflecting on how motherhood has changed her approach to the game, the former World No.1 told Vogue Australia,“I think my priorities are really straight now. The most important thing for me is that my kids are happy, healthy and they're thriving. It's so exciting and I love being a mom. Win or lose, I come home and the kids don't care. I think that just gives me a confident sense of, ‘Let's go out there. Let's give it everything that you possibly can do and everything you have’.”“It feels easier, because I just know that I'm out there to play my passion. And that's a pretty cool thing to be able to do,” she added.Over the course of her tennis career, Caroline Wozniacki truly delivered some incredible moments on the court. The 35-year-old was the 2018 Australian Open champion and a two-time finalist at the US Open. The Dane has recently stepped back from the sport after welcoming her third child and it remains to be seen if she returns to action in the coming years.