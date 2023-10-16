Caroline Wozniacki, Denis Shapovalov and other players congratulate Hubert Hurkacz on Shanghai Masters win

Caroline Wozniacki and Denis Shapovalov extended their congratulations to Hubert Hurkacz for his outstanding title-winning performance at the 2023 Shanghai Masters.

Hurkacz, who had faced a disappointing early exit at the US Open earlier this year, made a remarkable return to the men's tour following a month-long break. He clinched his second Masters 1000 title at the Rolex Shanghai Masters, oufoxing Andre Rublev in the finals.

Members of the tennis community, including fellow players and supporters, joined in the celebrations to applaud the World No. 17. Former Australian Open champion Caroline Wozniacki and Denis Shapovalov led the chorus by commenting on Hurkacz's post on Instagram after his win.

“Gratulacje, Brawo…(which means Congratulations, well done),” Caroline Wozniacki said.

“Congrats man..,” Denis Shapovalov said.

Caroline Wozniacki, Denis Shapovalov and other players congratulate Hubert Hurkacz

Hurkacz began his campaign with a convincing victory over Australian Thanasi Kokkinakis. He then defeated the likes of Zhizhen Zhang, Fabian Marozsan, and Sebastian Korda on his way to the finals. Ultimately, he outperformed Andrey Rublev to lift the title in a match that lasted two hours and six minutes. Hurkacz triumphed over the Russian in three-sets 6-3, 3-6, 7-6(8).

In addition to the congratulatory messages from Wozniacki and Shapovalov, women's World No. 2, Iga Swiatek, and fellow Pole Agnieszka Radwanska also celebrated the 26-year-old's emphatic win in Shanghai.

“Great job, Hubi! Huge congratulations,” Iga Swiatek replied with a repost of Hurkacz's Twitter post.

"Szalejesz ! Bravo, (which means Crazy, well done)," Agniaska Radwananska said.

"This season hasn’t been the easiest but I never stopped working and believing in myself" - Hubert Hurkacz

Hubert Hurkacz at the 2023 Shanghai Rolex Masters - Day 14

Hubert Hurkacz took a moment to reflect on his impressive performance at the 2023 Shanghai Masters.

The Polish player has had a relatively successful season, chalking up 38 wins from 57 matches and reaching the fourth round at both Wimbledon and the Australian Open. He clinched his second title of the year, having previously triumphed at the Open 13 Provence event in Marseille.

Hurkacz shared some insights into his brilliant run in Shanghai and acknowledged the unwavering support of his team during the challenging times they've faced throughout the year.

"This one feels special. This season hasn’t been the easiest but I never stopped working and believing in myself. Thanks to everyone who’s by my side, from my family and my team to everyone cheering in the crowds and in front of the tv. It really means a lot and I’m super grateful," Hurkacz said in his Instagram post.

The Pole also congratulated Rublev for putting up a tough fight in the finals and having an amazing week in Shanghai. Hurkacz had lost to Rublev twice in their last three-meetings on tour.

Well done to Andrey for a great tournament and overall an amazing season. Thank you," Hurkacz added.

The 26-year-old will now square off against Zhizhen Zhang in the first round of the Japan Open next. He will be hoping to continue to his purple patch and make a notable impact in Tokyo.